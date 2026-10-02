Top Real Estate Systems Introduces Free AI Visibility Report As New Research Finds Most Top Agents Missing From AI Search

MENAFN - GetNews) TRES graphic: 91.5% of top agents were never named by AI search. Source: Local Falcon, Realtor AI Visibility Index, August 2026 Real Estate Systems (TRES) now offers real estate agents a free AI Visibility Report showing their Google map ranking and whether ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews and Grok name them. It follows a Local Falcon study of 37,500 AI searches that found only 21.2% of the highest-volume agents in the 100 largest U.S. cities were cited by any AI platform.

Gonzales, Louisiana - October 02, 2026 - Top Real Estate Systems (TRES), a national marketing firm that manages Google Business Profiles and local search visibility for real estate agents across the United States, is now offering agents a free AI Visibility Report. The report shows an agent where their Google Business Profile ranks on the local map and whether ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews and Grok name them when someone asks for an agent in their area.

A Local Falcon study of 37,500 AI searches found Google Business Profiles are the single largest source AI platforms cite when recommending real estate agents.

The report arrives as new research shows that AI assistants often recommend different agents than sales rankings would suggest.

In its Realtor AI Visibility Index, published August 18, 2026, local search analytics company Local Falcon ran 37,500 AI searches across the 100 largest U.S. cities, using phrases such as "best realtor near me" and "top rated real estate agent near me" on five AI platforms. The study found that 91.5% of established, website-publishing agents were never named in any of those searches, and only 21.2% of the highest-volume agents in those cities were cited by any AI platform. Of the agents the platforms did name, 82.6% were named by only one of them.

"An agent can be number one in their city by volume and still not exist as far as ChatGPT is concerned. The models aren't reading MLS data or production rankings; they're reading pages," Local Falcon CEO David Hunter told Inman News.

Many of those answers start with Google. In the same study, 36.6% of all AI citations about real estate agents pointed to a Google Business Profile, followed by Zillow at 15.9%, FastExpert at 6.3% and Realtor at 5.7%. Google AI Mode drew on Google Business Profiles for 72.5% of its agent recommendations.

Consumers still rely on agents. According to the National Association of REALTORS® 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, 88% of buyers purchased their home through a real estate agent or broker, and 91% of sellers sold with an agent's help.

"Most agents have never checked what ChatGPT or Google's AI says when someone asks for an agent in their town," said Nicole Gaudet, founder of Top Real Estate Systems and a real estate agent first licensed in 2004. "This report shows them that answer, shows them who is being named instead, and lists the first five things to fix. An agent can take that list and do the work on their own."

What the free AI Visibility Report covers



Where the agent's Google Business Profile ranks on the local map

Whether ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews and Grok name the agent

How the agent's profile, listings and reviews compare with agents who rank higher The top five fixes, in the order they are likely to matter most

Agents request the report through a short form at toprealestatesystems/free-report. TRES reviews the agent's public profile, listings and reviews, so no logins are needed, and the report arrives by email within two business days. No payment card is required and there is no obligation to buy a plan.

TRES does not sell guaranteed first-place rankings, filtered or incentivized reviews, or business names stuffed with keywords. Google's Business Profile guidelines prohibit incentivized reviews and keyword-stuffed business names.

About Top Real Estate Systems

Top Real Estate Systems (TRES) was founded in November 2022 by Nicole Gaudet, a U.S. Army veteran and licensed real estate agent with Epique Realty. TRES provides done-for-you Google Business Profile management, review replies, local listings cleanup, press release writing and AI search visibility tracking for real estate agents and teams nationwide. Learn more at toprealestatesystems.