Michael Ellis Announces A Heartfelt New Book Exploring The Lives, Memories, And Bonds Shared Between People And Horses

PINE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA - October 02, 2026 - Author Michael Ellis announces the release of his newest book, a heartfelt and deeply personal story that offers readers an intimate look into the world of horses, family, friendship, aging, and the lasting bonds that develop between animals and the people who care for them.

Told largely through the eyes of Spirit, a registered Quarter Horse, the book follows nearly three decades of life on a Georgia farm. Spirit looks back on the horses, people, adventures, and experiences that shaped his life, introducing readers to beloved companions including Thunder, Stormy, Peanut, Asa, Damen, Abby, Sheba, Bailey, and Chloe.

The story explores both the joyful and difficult sides of life with animals. From building a new barn and welcoming new horses to facing illness and loss, Spirit's memories reveal the deep connections that can grow between animals and the people who care for them.

One of the most emotional parts of the story is Spirit's remembrance of his mother, Stormy. Her difficult early life, later bond with June, and eventual passing highlight the love, patience, and responsibility involved in caring for an aging animal.

Ellis draws on his lifelong love of animals and his personal experiences, including his service in the United States Marine Corps and Vietnam. The book is dedicated to his sisters, veterinary caregivers, and fellow Marines-both those who came home and those who did not.

With warmth, humor, and honest reflections on love and loss, Michael Ellis's book offers horse and animal lovers a touching reminder that while our time with animals may be limited, the memories they create can last a lifetime.

The Adventures of a Horse Named Spirit by Michael Ellis is now available to readers

About The Author

Michael Ellis is a lifelong animal lover and author whose experiences with horses and other animals have inspired his storytelling. His personal journey has also included service in the United States Marine Corps, i