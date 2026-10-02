Bexar Pro Truck Parts Launches E-Commerce Hub For Heavy-Duty Commercial Fleet Procurement

MENAFN - GetNews) The comprehensive online catalog streamlines B2B purchasing for Class 8 truck components, air brakes, and commercial drivetrains nationwide.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - October 2, 2026 - Bexar Pro Truck Parts, a dedicated B2B supplier of commercial vehicle components, has officially launched its comprehensive e-commerce platform designed exclusively for the heavy-duty transport industry. Built to support diesel technicians, fleet managers, and owner-operators, the new digital storefront provides immediate access to an extensive and rapidly expanding inventory of premium aftermarket and OEM-equivalent parts.

With supply chain efficiency becoming increasingly critical for commercial logistics, Bexar Pro Truck Parts focuses on exact-fit interchanges and fast procurement to keep commercial rigs and transport equipment on the road. The platform specializes in heavy-duty commercial truck parts, offering a streamlined ordering process for high-wear fleet components.

Backed by decades of hands-on commercial shop repair and commercial vehicle inspection experience, the leadership behind Bexar Pro Components understands the rigorous demands of Class 8 and medium-duty fleets. The newly launched inventory features a wide selection of commercial air brake components, including heavy-duty brake drums, rotors, and air valves engineered for maximum safety and compliance under heavy loads.

In addition to braking systems, the catalog provides deep coverage for heavy-duty clutches and drivetrains, ensuring fleet maintenance departments can source mission-critical transmission and steering components from a single, reliable vendor.

By combining deep technical expertise with a robust online infrastructure, Bexar Pro Truck Parts is positioned to serve as a primary supply partner for commercial maintenance facilities across the United States.

About Bexar Pro Truck Parts

Bexar Pro Truck Parts is a San Antonio-based commercial parts distributor specializing in Class 8, medium-duty, and heavy-duty fleet components. For more information or to browse the catalog, visit bexarpro.