Apryl Pope Founder Of Pope Financial Planning Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing From Saving Your Money To Living On It

CINCINNATI, OH - October 02, 2026 - Apryl Pope discussing from saving your money to living on it

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, the host had the pleasure of welcoming back Apryl Pope, the founder of Pope Financial Planning. The conversation delved into the crucial topic of transitioning from saving money to living on it during retirement-a significant mindset shift for many.

Shift from Saving to Spending Wisely: A Critical Transition in Financial Planning

In the realm of personal finance, the journey from saving to spending is a profound and often challenging transition. For decades, individuals dedicate themselves to the pursuit of financial independence, diligently saving and investing in anticipation of retirement. However, the moment arrives when the focus must shift from accumulation to utilization-transforming saved wealth into a sustainable income stream. This fundamental change in mindset is essential for enjoying the fruits of one's labor, yet it is fraught with psychological barriers that can hinder individuals from fully embracing their newfound financial freedom.

The conversation initiated by financial professionals, such as Apryl Pope of Pope Financial Planning, highlights the stark contrast between the accumulation phase and the decumulation phase of retirement planning. For many, the decades spent saving are characterized by a disciplined approach to wealth building-cutting expenses, forgoing luxuries, and prioritizing savings above all else. This ingrained habit of frugality often leads to an identity that is closely tied to saving; individuals become accustomed to living within tight budgets and viewing spending as a potential threat to their financial stability.

As retirement approaches, the rules of engagement change dramatically. The very accounts that were once shielded from withdrawal become the primary sources of income. This transition can be psychologically jarring. The ingrained mindset of saving can lead to feelings of guilt or fear when it comes time to spend. Many retirees find themselves frozen, grappling with the notion that spending money-something they have worked tirelessly to avoid-now becomes a necessity for enjoying their retirement years.

One of the most significant hurdles in this transition is the lingering fear of depleting one's savings. Even when financial analyses confirm that individuals have more than enough to sustain their desired lifestyle, the psychological barriers can be overwhelming. The fear of running out of money can lead to underspending, ultimately causing retirees to miss out on experiences and opportunities that they had envisioned enjoying during their retirement. This paradox highlights the importance of not only financial planning but also emotional and psychological support in the retirement process.

To facilitate this shift from saving to spending wisely, financial advisors play a crucial role in helping clients redefine their relationship with money. As Pope suggests, it is essential to remind individuals that they did not accumulate wealth merely to admire their bank balances. Instead, the purpose of their savings is to enhance their quality of life and fulfill their dreams. Engaging clients in conversations about their aspirations can reignite their sense of purpose and excitement regarding their financial resources.

A pivotal strategy in this process is to encourage clients to articulate their goals and desires. What do they want to experience in retirement? Whether it's traveling to new destinations, pursuing hobbies, or spending time with family, these dreams should be placed at the forefront of financial planning. By translating these aspirations into concrete financial plans, individuals can visualize how their savings can fund their desired lifestyle. This approach not only alleviates the guilt associated with spending but also empowers retirees to take control of their financial destinies.

Moreover, establishing a comprehensive financial plan that accounts for both essential expenses and discretionary spending can provide a safety net that potentially alleviates anxiety. Knowing that basic needs are met allows retirees to embrace spending on experiences and activities that bring joy and fulfillment. This balance between prudent spending and enjoying life can be the cornerstone of a successful retirement.

Apryl shared:“you've spent your career learning how to build wealth and then retirement is requiring you to learn how to competently use it. So, that is definitely a mindset shift. And it's really been, and think about it, it's not, it's 30 or 40 years you've been rewarded for saving and then retirement's all of a sudden going to ask you to do that exact opposite.”

In conclusion, the transition from saving to spending wisely is a critical phase in the financial journey of retirees. It requires a significant mindset shift, moving from a focus on accumulation to an embrace of utilization. Financial advisors play a vital role in guiding clients through this transformation by helping them articulate their dreams, develop comprehensive plans, and ultimately grant themselves permission to enjoy the wealth they have worked so hard to build. By fostering a healthy relationship with money that prioritizes both financial confidence and personal fulfillment, retirees can fully embrace the life they have prepared for and truly enjoy their golden years.

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About Apryl Pope

Apryl Pope, CFP®, CPFA®, CEPA®, is the Founder and Lead Financial Advisor of Pope Financial Planning, where she helps successful professionals approaching retirement turn what they've built into a clear plan for what comes next.

With more than a decade of experience, Apryl serves as a Personal CFO to individuals and couples typically within 10 years of retirement, coordinating retirement, investments, taxes, insurance, estate planning, and other major financial decisions. Her planning-first approach provides comprehensive guidance without requiring clients to move all of their existing investments.

A former Peace Corps Volunteer and lifelong educator, Apryl was named a 2025 Woman of Excellence by the National Association of Plan Advisors. She lives in Cincinnati with her husband and three sons and understands firsthand how career, family, and life priorities shape financial decisions.

Her goal is to help clients move from asking,“Have I done enough?” to feeling confident about what comes next.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC.

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The opinions voiced in this show are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. To determine which strategies or investments may be suitable for you, consult the appropriate qualified professional prior to making a decision.

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