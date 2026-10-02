Vietnam Plywoods International Company Limited Achieves Sustained Export Growth, Delivers Premium Plywood Solutions For Furniture & Construction Sectors

Hanoi, Vietnam - October 02, 2026 - Vietnam Plywoods International Company Limited ( ), a leading Vietnamese plywood manufacturer and exporter, continues to record remarkable year‐on‐year growth in export volumes, solidifying its position as a trusted high‐quality plywood partner across Southeast Asia and global markets.

The company focuses on supplying high‐end plywood products to furniture manufacturers throughout Vietnam and across Southeast Asia, as well as professional plywood distributors. Its premium furniture‐grade plywood is engineered to meet strict performance requirements, supporting local and regional furniture factories to produce high‐quality finished goods with stable material supply and consistent panel quality.

Beyond furniture‐oriented plywood, Vietnam Plywoods International Company Limited also provides high‐performance construction formwork plywood. The company serves top‐tier Vietnamese construction enterprises, alongside renowned international construction firms worldwide. Its durable formwork panels deliver outstanding structural stability and long‐term service life for diverse building and infrastructure projects.

Driven by strong market demand and rigorous in‐house quality control systems, the company's overall export volume has maintained steady upward momentum year after year. By adhering to international production standards and customer‐centric service, Vietnam Plywoods International Company Limited has built long‐term cooperative relationships with a broad portfolio of clients.

“Our core mission is to provide reliable, premium‐grade plywood for both furniture manufacturing and large‐scale construction projects”, said a company spokesperson.“We are proud to see our export performance keep rising, which reflects the trust from our valued partners in Vietnam, Southeast Asia and global construction industries. We will keep investing in product quality and supply‐chain capability to further expand our global footprint.”

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About Vietnam Plywoods International Company Limited

Vietnam Plywoods International Company Limited is a professional plywood manufacturer and exporter based in Vietnam. The company specializes in premium furniture-grade plywood and high-performance construction formwork plywood, serving furniture factories, plywood distributors, leading domestic construction companies and global construction enterprises. With continuous growth in export volumes, the company is committed to delivering consistent, high‐quality plywood solutions to international markets.