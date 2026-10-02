George Mcreynolds Founder Of Mcreynolds & Company, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Discussing Healthcare And Long-Term Care

TELFORD, PA - October 2, 2026 - George McReynolds discussing healthcare and long-term care

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, Mike Saunders, the Authority Positioning Coach, had the pleasure of welcoming back George McReynolds, the founder of McReynolds & Company. Delved into the critical topic of healthcare and long-term care, particularly focusing on the financial traps that can ensnare those planning for retirement.

Planning Healthcare Costs Before Retirement

Retirement is often viewed as a long-awaited milestone, a time to relax and enjoy life after years of hard work. However, for many, the prospect of retiring early-before the age of 65 when Medicare eligibility begins-can lead to significant financial challenges, particularly regarding healthcare costs. As highlighted in a recent podcast episode featuring George McReynolds, founder of McReynolds & Company, it is crucial to plan for healthcare expenses well before retirement to avoid falling into financial traps that can jeopardize one's financial security.

Understanding the Healthcare Landscape.

The healthcare landscape in the United States is complex and often daunting for those approaching retirement. For many individuals, especially those in professions such as first responders who may not have paid into Social Security or Medicare, retiring early can lead to a lack of coverage. McReynolds notes that many people mistakenly assume that COBRA, which allows individuals to continue their employer-sponsored health insurance for a limited time, will suffice. However, COBRA coverage is typically limited to 18 months and can be prohibitively expensive, costing individuals 102% of what their employer was previously paying.

This misconception can be particularly detrimental for those who retire at a younger age, such as 50 or 55, leaving them to cover healthcare costs for a decade or more before Medicare kicks in. The financial burden of these expenses can lead to unexpected hardships, including the need to return to work or drastically alter retirement plans.

The Rising Costs of Healthcare

As the population ages, the costs associated with healthcare are only expected to rise. McReynolds points out that approximately 12,000 individuals turn 65 every day, a trend that will continue for several years. This demographic shift means that the demand for healthcare services will increase, leading to higher costs. For instance, Medicare premiums for Part B and Part D saw a 9.7% increase from 2025 to 2026, and this trend of rising costs is likely to persist.

Moreover, individuals need to be aware that healthcare needs change significantly as people age. While younger individuals may primarily face health issues related to accidents, older adults often contend with chronic conditions that require ongoing treatment and care. McReynolds emphasizes that the probability of needing long-term care by age 65 is a staggering 70%. This statistic underscores the importance of planning for healthcare expenses as part of retirement strategy.

The Interplay Between Health and Wealth

The relationship between health and financial stability cannot be overstated. McReynolds asserts that“you cannot keep your health if you can't keep your wealth,” highlighting the precarious balance many individuals face when medical expenses arise. A staggering 60% of bankruptcies in the United States are linked to medical expenses, often incurred despite having insurance at the time of illness. The loss of employment, which frequently accompanies health crises, can lead to the loss of health insurance, exacerbating the financial strain.

This reality emphasizes the need for proactive planning. Individuals must consider not only their immediate healthcare needs but also the potential long-term implications of aging and health deterioration. This includes exploring options such as long-term care insurance, health savings accounts, and other financial products designed to mitigate healthcare costs in retirement.

George shared:“if they actually retired and didn't go to work anymore, they didn't have enough quarters to go into Medicare for Medicare Part A. So, that's something a lot of times people, when they retire early before Medicare, they think that that COBRA will cover them. But COBRA is only for 18 months. Yep. And it's very expensive.“

In conclusion, planning for healthcare costs before retirement is not merely a financial consideration; it is a crucial component of ensuring a secure and fulfilling retirement. The complexities of the healthcare system, coupled with the rising costs associated with aging, necessitate careful planning and informed decision-making. As George McReynolds advises, individuals must educate themselves about their healthcare options, consider the long-term implications of their retirement decisions, and seek out professional guidance to navigate the intricacies of healthcare planning. By doing so, they can avoid falling into the traps that many before them have faced, ensuring that their retirement years are not overshadowed by financial burdens related to healthcare.

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About George McReynolds

George McReynolds, CFP® is a veteran wealth manager, tax strategist, and best-selling author who has spent four decades at the intersection of money, taxes, and real-world decision-making.

After leaving public safety in 1985, George entered banking, where his early grounding in tax fundamentals made him a natural fit for working with business owners and affluent borrowers. He became a go-to resource within private banking circles, earning what he describes as a“ringside seat” to how wealthy families actually manage - and mismanage - money.

In 1994, after discovering The Great Boom Ahead by Harry Dent, George returned to school to earn his Certified Financial Planner designation. Around the same time, he opened a tax preparation practice and worked inside a high-volume tax firm preparing blue-collar returns under intense time pressure. Then followed a CPA firm serving business owners and high-net-worth families. That experience gave him an unusually broad view of the tax system - from the simplest returns to the most complex.

After passing the CFP® board exam, George was recruited to a prestigious investment firm on Philadelphia's Main Line. Soon after, he launched a comprehensive financial planning program inside the credit union of a major pharmaceutical company, where he helped more than a thousand pharma employees and retirees navigate retirement, taxes, stock compensation, and benefit decisions.

In 2001, George published his first book, Prosperity by Design, and became an independent advisor. Since then, he has authored or contributed to multiple books, including The Longevity Trap, Defuse the Tax Bomb, Uncle Joe's Gems, The Pension Shield Option, Stop, DROP and Roll, Retire Abundantly, and Expert Stories and he wrote the foreword to The New Holistic Retirement, and 9 Money Mistakes Doctors Make.

George has spoken internationally at venues including Oxford University, the Royal Society of Medicine, the London Stock Exchange, the Harvard Club of Boston, and the FBI National Academy Association. He has been featured in CNN, the Financial Times, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and Philadelphia Life magazine.

Defuse the Tax Bomb distills the framework George developed after watching too many successful families lose hundreds of thousands of dollars to taxes they never saw coming - not because they made bad decisions, but because no one showed them how the system actually works over time.

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Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC

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