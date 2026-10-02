Terry Wheeler, Founder & CEO, WE Alliance Wealth Advisors And Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors Interviewed On Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast To Discuss Tax Blind Spot.

ROSEVILLE, CA - October 2, 2026 - Terry Wheeler discussing the tax blind spot

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, Mike Saunders had the pleasure of welcoming back Terry Wheeler, founder and CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors and SWLA. Terry put his legal hat on in this episode to discuss powerful opportunities. They delved into the critical topic of the“tax blind spot” and how it can significantly impact one's financial planning, especially for retirees.

Proactive Tax Planning Saves Money

In personal finance, few topics evoke as much anxiety and confusion as taxes. The mere mention of the word can put a pit in many people's stomachs as they grapple with complex tax codes and the implications for their financial futures. However, understanding and implementing proactive tax planning can significantly alleviate this burden and lead to substantial savings. This interview explores proactive tax planning, how it differs from traditional tax preparation, and the potential financial benefits it offers.

At its core, proactive tax planning is a strategic approach that aims to minimize tax liabilities before they arise, rather than merely reacting to them after the fact. This forward-thinking method, which involves creating a short term, life time, and even multi-generational tax plan. This approach contrasts sharply with conventional tax preparation, which often takes a passive approach: individuals provide their financial information to a tax professional, who then fills out the necessary forms. While tax preparation is essential for compliance and reporting, it typically lacks the foresight needed to optimize tax outcomes. That is where proactive tax planning comes in.

One critical insight shared by Terry Wheeler, founder and CEO of WE Alliance Wealth Advisors and Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors, is that“it doesn't matter what you make; it's what you keep that matters.” This statement underscores the reality that many individuals, particularly those approaching retirement, may not fully grasp how much taxes can erode their wealth. For example, a retiree with a $3 million portfolio in California may be shocked to learn that approximately $1.2 million could be owed in taxes. This revelation highlights the need to recognize taxes as a“silent partner” in one's financial journey and the importance of proactive measures to mitigate their impact.

Proactive tax planning includes strategies designed to optimize tax deferral and tax efficiency throughout an individual's financial life. These might include deferring or eliminating taxes for your lifetime and for the lifetime of your beneficiaries, tax-loss harvesting, strategic Roth conversions, and using tax-advantaged accounts. By using these practices, individuals can keep more of their earnings, improving their overall financial well-being. Wheeler emphasizes that effective tax planning can save hundreds of thousands of dollars over a lifetime, a compelling incentive for anyone seeking to maximize their wealth.

Terry shared:“When you talk about taxes, it really is true that it doesn't matter what you make; it's what you keep that matters. We've got to keep fees to a minimum; but the single biggest fee is taxes. So proactive tax planning is insanely powerful because so few people actually know what that is. They think a Roth conversion is the beginning and end of tax planning. And that's barely scratching the surface.”

Moreover, proactive tax planning is particularly beneficial in a landscape where tax codes are often perceived as complex and opaque. As Wheeler notes, there are“two sets of tax codes, one for those who know and one for those who don't.” This statement reflects the reality that many individuals navigate the tax system without a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities available to them. By working with knowledgeable professionals who specialize in proactive tax planning, individuals can gain insights into effective strategies that align with their unique financial situations.

In conclusion, proactive tax planning is a vital component of sound financial management that can yield significant savings and enhance wealth retention. By shifting the focus from mere tax preparation to strategic planning, individuals can take control of their financial futures and minimize their tax liabilities. As Terry Wheeler aptly illustrates, understanding the implications of taxes and planning proactively can lead to substantial financial benefits, allowing individuals to keep more of what they earn and ultimately achieve their financial goals. In a world where taxes can feel like an inevitable burden, proactive tax planning is an empowering tool that turns the tax landscape into an opportunity for savings and financial growth.

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About Terry Wheeler

WE Alliance Wealth Advisors and Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors are both founded on the belief that an integrated Family Office style approach to wealth planning is the best way to protect and maximize the wealth client families work so hard to accumulate. Combine powerful proactive tax strategies, a powerful system of investing called Defined Outcome Investing, and a Family Centered approach to estate planning to deliver uncommon results while reducing risk for each client family. Founder Terry Wheeler's book“Laugh When the Market Crashes” is a must read book outlining this investment approach.

The firm and its founder traces its roots back over 35 years with its origins beginning at Dean Witter Reynolds. In the 1990s the founder added a law degree focused on tax and estate planning advocacy. The integrated wealth, tax, and estate planning approach now truly sets them apart in a crowded financial planning space.

Learn more:

WE Alliance Wealth Advisors:Strategic Wealth Legal Advisors:SWAG Consulting Services:Laugh When the Market Crashes:

Any opinions, projections, or forward-looking statements expressed herein are solely those of the author, may differ from the views or opinions expressed by WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, and are only for general informational purposes as of the date indicated. All investments involve risk; please consult with a financial advisor prior to investing.

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