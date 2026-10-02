MENAFN - GetNews)Compounded Tirzepatide and Compounded Semaglutide: checked at the checkout. Compounded Tirzepatide and Compounded Semaglutide, two independent price guides, compared each online seller's advertised price with what its own checkout bills over a month. In both markets, more than half advertised less than they charge.

Miami, United States - Oct 02, 2026 - The price on a GLP-1 seller's homepage is often not the price on the card statement. Compounded Tirzepatide and Compounded Semaglutide, two sister guides that track what online sellers charge, opened each seller's own checkout and compared the advertised figure with what is actually billed over one calendar month.

The result was nearly identical in both markets. 57% of tirzepatide sellers and 54% of semaglutide sellers advertise less than the checkout charges. Only about one seller in five publishes a price that passes every check, including billing by the calendar month, no compulsory extras, and matching the amount at checkout. The full results are published on the tirzepatide price transparency page and the semaglutide price transparency page.

"Shoppers compare headline prices, and the headline is usually the one number the checkout doesn't match," said David Chen, editor of both guides. "We don't ask sellers for their prices. We read them off the checkout, the same way a customer would, and record the date we did it."

Three ways an advertised price grows at checkout

The "month" is four weeks. A plan billed every 28 days charges 13 times a year, not 12, which costs about 8.7% more than the same figure billed monthly - even when the seller adds nothing. The guides' breakdown of four-week and prepaid plans shows how this adds up.

Required fees are added at checkout. Some sellers add a monthly fee, or shipping that cannot be declined, on top of the advertised figure.

A one-time charge lands on the first order. A setup or onboarding charge can make the first month cost more than the headline. The review also found that "no membership fee," a common selling point, describes most of the market: about 93% of sellers charge no separate recurring fee at all, so the claim rarely sets a seller apart.

What the review suggests consumers confirm before paying

Based on the findings, the guides point to four details that determine what a plan actually costs:

Whether the price is billed per calendar month or every four weeks.

Whether the plan requires several months to be paid up front.

What the second month costs, not only the first.

Whether required fees, such as shipping, are added at checkout.

About Compounded Tirzepatide and Compounded Semaglutide

Compounded Tirzepatide and Compounded Semaglutide are independent sister guides, written by the same editorial team, that list online GLP-1 sellers by what they actually charge. Every price is read from the seller's own checkout and dated. Both guides are supported through affiliate partnerships with some of the sellers they cover; a partnership never changes a price or a review. Nothing they publish is a substitute for professional advice.