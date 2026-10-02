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Young Boys Club To Celebrate 57Th Durga Puja With 'Ram Rajya', Bringing A Message Of Peace, Dignity And Harmony
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 2nd October, 2026: As Kolkata gears up for the biggest festival of the year, Young Boys Club of Tara Chand Dutta Street, Central Kolkata, is preparing to welcome visitors with its 57th Durga Puja themed 'Ram Rajya' - an artistic interpretation centred on peace, justice, dignity, harmony and the vision of an ideal society.
Known for presenting socially relevant and visually striking themes, Young Boys Club has once again chosen a concept that seeks to spark thought while celebrating the spirit of Durga Puja. Through 'Ram Rajya', the organisers aim to portray an ideal social order where justice prevails over injustice, dignity over humiliation, dharma over oppression and harmony exists with nature.
A major highlight of this year's pandal will be its environmentally conscious décor. The immersive pandal, designed by noted artist Debshankar Mahesh, is being crafted by artisans from East Midnapore using natural materials, including dried leaves, fruits, flowers, seeds and fibre.
The unconventional use of these materials gives the pandal an organic visual character while complementing the theme's emphasis on harmony with nature. Intricate craftsmanship and detailed decorative elements are being used to transform these everyday natural materials into an immersive artistic installation. The idol of Goddess Durga has been crafted by renowned Medinipur-based sculptor Kushadhwaj Bera.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of the Young Boys Club, said,“ Durga Puja has always been an opportunity for us to combine devotion with creativity and a meaningful social message. With 'Ram Rajya', we are presenting our interpretation of an ideal society where people live with peace, dignity and mutual respect. We want visitors to experience the beauty of the pandal while also connecting with the values behind the theme.”
On this Occasion, Mr. Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club, said,“This year's theme is about the values that can bring people together. 'Ram Rajya' represents our vision of a society based on justice, responsibility, harmony and compassion. We have tried to ensure that the presentation communicates a message of positivity and togetherness, which is at the heart of Durga Puja.”
Speaking to the media, Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of the Young Boys Club, said,“Our focus every year is to create something memorable for visitors, not only through the scale of the pandal but through meaningful storytelling. This year, natural materials, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary lighting have all been brought together to complement the concept. We look forward to welcoming people from across Kolkata to experience our 57th Durga Puja.”
The pandal will open to visitors on Mahapanchami, ahead of the main Puja celebrations. The organisers have also planned large-scale prasad distribution during the Puja days, ensuring that the celebrations remain inclusive and accessible to the wider public. Young Boys Club, located on Tara Chand Dutta Street in Central Kolkata (which connects Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani), continues its tradition of presenting Durga Puja as a celebration of faith, art, culture and social values.
Known for presenting socially relevant and visually striking themes, Young Boys Club has once again chosen a concept that seeks to spark thought while celebrating the spirit of Durga Puja. Through 'Ram Rajya', the organisers aim to portray an ideal social order where justice prevails over injustice, dignity over humiliation, dharma over oppression and harmony exists with nature.
A major highlight of this year's pandal will be its environmentally conscious décor. The immersive pandal, designed by noted artist Debshankar Mahesh, is being crafted by artisans from East Midnapore using natural materials, including dried leaves, fruits, flowers, seeds and fibre.
The unconventional use of these materials gives the pandal an organic visual character while complementing the theme's emphasis on harmony with nature. Intricate craftsmanship and detailed decorative elements are being used to transform these everyday natural materials into an immersive artistic installation. The idol of Goddess Durga has been crafted by renowned Medinipur-based sculptor Kushadhwaj Bera.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Rakesh Singh, Chief Organiser of the Young Boys Club, said,“ Durga Puja has always been an opportunity for us to combine devotion with creativity and a meaningful social message. With 'Ram Rajya', we are presenting our interpretation of an ideal society where people live with peace, dignity and mutual respect. We want visitors to experience the beauty of the pandal while also connecting with the values behind the theme.”
On this Occasion, Mr. Vikrant Singh, Youth President of Young Boys Club, said,“This year's theme is about the values that can bring people together. 'Ram Rajya' represents our vision of a society based on justice, responsibility, harmony and compassion. We have tried to ensure that the presentation communicates a message of positivity and togetherness, which is at the heart of Durga Puja.”
Speaking to the media, Mr. Vinod Singh, Co-organiser of the Young Boys Club, said,“Our focus every year is to create something memorable for visitors, not only through the scale of the pandal but through meaningful storytelling. This year, natural materials, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary lighting have all been brought together to complement the concept. We look forward to welcoming people from across Kolkata to experience our 57th Durga Puja.”
The pandal will open to visitors on Mahapanchami, ahead of the main Puja celebrations. The organisers have also planned large-scale prasad distribution during the Puja days, ensuring that the celebrations remain inclusive and accessible to the wider public. Young Boys Club, located on Tara Chand Dutta Street in Central Kolkata (which connects Central Avenue with Rabindra Sarani), continues its tradition of presenting Durga Puja as a celebration of faith, art, culture and social values.
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