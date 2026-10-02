Azerbaijan Becomes Electricity Exporter Based On Green Technologies Hikmet Hajiyev
“We are bringing together Central Asia's potential with Azerbaijan's potential and bringing that electricity potential to the European continent,” the presidential aide said.
Hajiyev stressed the need for a realistic approach to the development of green energy. He said Europe's electricity demand is expected to grow, including due to the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. He also noted the continued role of hydrocarbons in ensuring energy security. “Without hydrocarbons, we cannot ensure full energy security,” the presidential aide said.
According to him, Azerbaijan continues to act as a pan-European energy supplier and contribute to Europe's energy security.
Hajiyev noted that, alongside energy, connectivity is also important.“All of these elements are part of the new economic diplomacy concept of Azerbaijan,” he said.
In his view, the broader Caspian region could become a new destination for a new wave of investment, business and cooperation.
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