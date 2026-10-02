Mama's Mansion Announces Live $10,000 Treasure Hunt in Richmond, British Columbia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama's Mansion has announced an upcoming live $10,000 treasure hunt in Richmond, British Columbia, as part of its community outreach and philanthropic activities. The free-admission event is designed to bring local residents together through an interactive experience while highlighting the organization's broader focus on mentorship, entrepreneurship, and community initiatives.

Founded by Mrs. Tseng, Mama's Mansion combines entrepreneurship mentorship, residency experiences, and philanthropic programs intended to provide individuals with access to personal guidance, community support, and opportunities for development.

The organization is also previewing an upcoming $80 million Client Appreciation Giveaway, which Mrs. Tseng describes as part of Mama's Mansion's broader approach to engaging with and supporting its community.

A Different Approach to Community Outreach

The live treasure hunt is intended to provide an alternative to traditional community outreach formats. According to Mrs. Tseng, the decision to make the event free and include a cash giveaway reflects her interest in creating interactive experiences that can attract a broad range of participants.

“The reason why I chose to do a free entry and cash giveaway is so that everyone can see that not all philanthropists do things in a dull boring way,” said Mrs. Tseng.“I am different and I love doing my events in a fun interactive way to really grab the attention of people.”

The event will take place on Sidaway Road in Richmond, British Columbia, providing members of the local community with an opportunity to participate in the treasure hunt and learn more about Mama's Mansion.

Preview of $80 Million Client Appreciation Giveaway

Alongside the upcoming treasure hunt, Mama's Mansion is previewing an $80 million Client Appreciation Giveaway. The organization says the initiative is intended to form part of its efforts to recognize its clients and create additional opportunities as the organization develops.

“The $80 million Client Appreciation Giveaway reflects Mama's Mansion's larger mission of creating opportunity and giving back to the community that supports us,” said Mrs. Tseng.“Beyond luxury and entrepreneurship, we want to build a brand that rewards loyalty, creates excitement, and provides meaningful opportunities for our clients as we grow.”

Further details about the giveaway are expected to be provided as the initiative develops.

Mentorship and Residency

Beyond its community events, Mama's Mansion focuses on entrepreneurship mentorship, residency, accountability, and personal development. The organization's model is intended to provide participants with an environment where they can develop routines, habits, and skills associated with pursuing entrepreneurial goals.

“Mama's Mansion provides more than financial support-it creates an environment built around structure, mentorship, accountability, and personal development,” said Mrs. Tseng.“By helping residents develop disciplined daily routines, stronger habits, and an entrepreneurial mindset, the goal is to equip them with the confidence and skills to build sustainable success long after their time at the Mansion.”

Supporting Individuals and Ideas

Mrs. Tseng says her approach to philanthropy was influenced by experiencing different economic circumstances while growing up in Canada and spending time in the Middle East. Those experiences contributed to her focus on individuals who may not qualify for traditional forms of institutional assistance.

“I saw firsthand how difficult it can be to work extremely hard simply to make ends meet,” said Mrs. Tseng.“Experiencing both realities gave me a unique understanding of the challenges people face and shaped my belief that support should also reach hardworking individuals and dreamers who may not qualify for traditional assistance.”

Mama's Mansion operates through three stated pillars: the Club, the Foundation, and the Social-Impact Fund. The Club focuses on mentorship, residency, and personal development; the Foundation supports ideas through grants, scholarships, bursaries, and prizes; and the Social-Impact Fund provides capital for businesses, technologies, and other initiatives.

Together, these programs are intended to create a progression from individual development and mentorship to support for projects and initiatives with broader community objectives.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming $10,000 treasure hunt represents the organization's latest community-focused activity, while the planned Client Appreciation Giveaway forms part of its longer-term engagement strategy.

For residents discovering Mama's Mansion through the event, Mrs. Tseng encourages participants to approach new opportunities directly.

“Just take the first step and believe in miracles,” said Mrs. Tseng.

About Mama's Mansion

Mama's Mansion is an organization focused on entrepreneurship mentorship, residency experiences, philanthropy, and community initiatives. Its programs include the Club, Foundation, and Social-Impact Fund, which together support mentorship, personal development, grants, scholarships, prizes, and funding initiatives.

For more information, users can visit Mama's Mansio.





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Mama's Mansion Announces Live $10,000 Treasure Hunt in Richmond, British Columbia

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