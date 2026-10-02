Indian PM Modi Speaks With Injured Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to injured flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchaar on Friday, as the pilot recounted his experience during the incident.

Machchaar shared details of what happened and what gave him the courage to get through the ordeal. Modi applauded his bravery and wished him a speedy recovery.

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Macchar said that the Indian Prime Minister is his "biggest idol". Modi told the pilot that he is always "just a call away".

Recalling the ordeal, the flydubai pilot said "I was fighting for my life; I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act." After the pilot pushed open the cockpit door, the passengers were able to come and help, he added.

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