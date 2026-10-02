National CACFP Association Announces FY27 Board Of Directors And New Leadership

Board Leadership

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National CACFP Association (NCA) is pleased to announce its Board of Directors and leadership for fiscal year 2027. The new board will serve from October 2026 through September 2027 and represents a diverse range of expertise and many years of experience across the CACFP and SFSP communities. Together, its members will help guide the association's vision, strengthen its impact and ensure continued support for nutrition professionals serving children and adults nationwide.Deborah Gillison-Wilson, CMP, CCNP, Executive Director of Georgia Nutritional Services, will serve as Chair. Beth Carlton, CMP, CCNP, Executive Director of Child Care Links, will serve as Chair-Elect and Treasurer, and Kate Abernathy, RD, CMP, CCNP, Chief Executive Officer of Providers Choice, will serve as Secretary. Alix Pasillas, CMP, CCNP, Executive Director of Food For Kids, Inc., will serve as Immediate Past Chair.Gillison-Wilson joined the NCA Board in 2021 and is moving into her role of Chair. She brings more than 24 years of CACFP experience to the board. As Executive Director of Georgia Nutritional Services, Inc., she oversees child care centers, family child care homes, adult care programs, at-risk afterschool sites and summer food sites. In her role with NCA, she brings a strong focus on strengthening compliance, advancing advocacy initiatives and supporting organizations participating in the CACFP and SFSP.Carlton, who joined the NCA Board in 2023, moves into the role of Chair-Elect and will continue serving her two-year term as Treasurer. She brings more than 20 years of CACFP experience to the board. As the Executive Director of Child Care Links, she oversees family day care homes and child care centers. In her role with NCA, she has been an active advocate for Farm to CACFP, National CACFP Week and professional development opportunities for the CACFP community, while providing strong financial management and stewardship of organizational resources.Abernathy, who joined the NCA Board in 2023, will continue serving in her role as Secretary. She brings more than 10 years of CACFP experience to the board. As CEO of Providers Choice, she oversees family child care homes and unaffiliated centers. Through her work with NCA, Abernathy will continue her commitment to advocating for children and child care providers while supporting policies and legislation that strengthen child nutrition outcomes.Pasillas, who joined the NCA Board in 2020, will serve as Immediate Past Chair. She brings more than 38 years of CACFP experience to the board. As Executive Director of Food for Kids, Inc., she oversees child care centers, family child care homes and adult day care centers. Through her work with NCA, Pasillas will continue her commitment to growing NCA membership, supporting policy developments and continuing to be a strong, consistent voice for CACFP.The FY27 Board also welcomes the continued service of Denise Andrews, CMP, CCNP, Director of For the Children; Michelle Buchanan, CMP, CCNP, FDCFP Director for Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia; Rhonda Kobylecky, CMP, CCNP, Director of Food Services for Acelero Learning; Carrie Murphy, CMP, CCNP, Executive Director of Provider's Network, Inc.; and Maves Ranola, CMP, CCNP, Director of Nutrition Services for Lutheran Services Florida.As the new fiscal year begins, NCA's Board will continue its work through committees focused on policy, membership, certification, scholarships, events, nutrition education, partnerships, governance and other priorities that support the association and the CACFP community.“We are grateful to have a talented and experienced Board of Directors guiding our work,” said Alexia Thex, President of the National CACFP Association.“Each board member brings a unique perspective and a shared passion for advancing the CACFP. Together, their leadership and dedication will help shape the future of our association and strengthen our support for the child and adult nutrition community nationwide.”About the National CACFP Association (NCA)NCA has been the leading national organization for those who administer, operate or support the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) since 1986, providing education, information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, and resources to support the essential work of the CACFP community who ensure that every child and adult has access to nutritious food year-round.

Blair Munday

National CACFP Association

+1 512-429-2160

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National CACFP Association Announces FY27 Board of Directors and New Leadership News Provided By National CACFP Association October 02, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Politics



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