Nihongo To English Celebrates One Year Of Laughs, Language And The Art Of Communicating Imperfectly

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Los Angeles comedians Michelle MaliZaki and Michael Allen, CPA, mark one year with Episode 37, 2,600+ downloads and an international audience

- Michelle MaliZaki

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when two Los Angeles comedians who knew each other for years-but were never friends-decide to start a podcast together?

In Japanese and English, apparently, quite a lot.

Nihongo to English, hosted by Japanese-born comedian Michelle MaliZaki and American comedian Michael Allen, CPA (Comedic Performance Artist), celebrates its one-year anniversary on October 2, 2026, with the release of its 37th episode.

Since launching in October 2025, the podcast has released 36 episodes and is expected to surpass 2,600 downloads by its first anniversary. Approximately 50% of its audience is in the United States and 20% is in Japan, with the remaining audience spread across countries in Asia, Europe, South America, Australia and Africa.

MaliZaki and Allen had known each other for approximately seven years through the Los Angeles comedy scene, but they were never friends. When they decided to create a podcast together, MaliZaki wondered whether two people who barely knew each other would eventually run out of things to talk about.

They didn't.

Instead, the two have spent the past year having casual, often funny conversations in both Japanese and English-covering everyday subjects, language, culture and whatever happens to come up.

The podcast caters to people on both sides of the language-learning equation: English speakers interested in learning Japanese and Japanese speakers interested in learning English. The show also incorporates exercises from the Genki workbook, giving Japanese learners an opportunity to study along with the hosts. But listeners don't need to be language students to enjoy the show.

At the heart of Nihongo to English is a simple idea: you don't have to speak a language perfectly to communicate.

Neither MaliZaki nor Allen is a perfect speaker of the other's language. Yet they communicate, joke, misunderstand each other, clarify and keep the conversation going.

“We had known each other for seven years, but we were never friends,” said MaliZaki.“When we started the podcast, I honestly wondered if we'd run out of things to talk about. Somehow, one year later, we're still finding things to talk about. And I hope people see that you don't have to speak perfectly to communicate.”

The show's relaxed approach is intentional. Rather than presenting language as something that has to be mastered before it can be used, Nihongo to English embraces the mistakes, awkward moments and misunderstandings that naturally happen when people communicate across languages.

“We basically talk about nothing-in Japanese and English,” said MaliZaki.“But somehow, we've managed to do that for a whole year.”

The podcast has also expanded into regular live streaming on Twitch, giving listeners an opportunity to interact with the hosts in real time. Allen has been livestreaming his Morning Motivational program as part of Goat VS Fish since January 2026, bringing live-streaming experience to the podcast's expansion into the format.

With Episode 37 marking the show's first anniversary, MaliZaki and Allen plan to continue exploring the funny, confusing and surprisingly universal experience of communicating across languages and cultures.

About Nihongo to English

Nihongo to English is a bilingual podcast hosted by Japanese-born Los Angeles comedian Michelle MaliZaki and American comedian Michael Allen, CPA (Comedic Performance Artist). The show features casual conversations in Japanese and English, incorporates exercises from the Genki workbook, and is geared toward Japanese learners, English learners and anyone interested in language, culture and comedy. The hosts embrace imperfect language and the idea that communication doesn't have to be perfect to be meaningful.

Podcast: Nihongo to English

Anniversary Episode: Episode 37

Anniversary Date: October 2, 2026

First-year milestone: 36 episodes completed / 2,600+ downloads

Audience: Approximately 50% U.S., 20% Japan, with listeners across Asia, Europe, South America, Australia and Africa

Format: Japanese and English conversation

Live: Regular Twitch livestreams

HIsako Malinzak

GenXGems LLX

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Nihongo to English Celebrates One Year of Laughs, Language and the Art of Communicating Imperfectly News Provided By GenXGems LLX October 02, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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