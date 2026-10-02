On Gandhi Jayanti, Bengal Launches Seva Setu Abhiyan To Help People Access Govt Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Friday launched“Seva Setu Abhiyan”, or public welfare assistance camps on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in different parts of the state to help people access welfare schemes.

“There are individuals who have yet to fill out forms for welfare schemes like Annapurna Yojana or Ayushman Bharat schemes. At the same time, there are individuals whose applications for such schemes have been rejected. So, the state government has decided to open such assistance camps throughout the state starting Friday. Those people who are yet to apply for such welfare schemes will be guided on how to fill the forms. Those individuals whose applications have been rejected will also be attended to and explained why their applications have been rejected,” said an officer from the state secretariat of Nabanna.

The camps, being run by officials of the municipal corporation, municipalities and panchayats, have been set up across the state to ensure beneficiaries can access services close to their homes.“Attempts have been made to open as many camps as possible so that people do not have to travel too far to reach the camps,” a government official said.

The camps started operating from 10 a.m. on Friday and will continue until October 4.

“A total of 3,300 camps have been set up across the state at block and municipality levels. The benefits of 60 welfare projects will be available under one roof. The Seva Setu Abhiyan camp will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” the government official said.

Key schemes covered under the initiative in these camps include Annapurna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Shiksha Shree, Joy Johar, PM Kisan Credit Card and PM Kisan Svanidhi, among others.

“New forms for applying for widow allowance, old age allowance and disability allowance are also being distributed from these camps. Apart from this, the status of Annapurna Yojana and Ayushman Card can also be enquired at these camps,” the state government official said.

In the case of Kolkata, one“Seva Setu Abhiyan” camp has been opened for every two adjacent wards. The state government had also opened a dedicated helpline number to guide people to the nearest camps to their residences.