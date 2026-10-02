Traini Introduces Petvisits An AI Native Advertising Platform For The Pet Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New advertising service connects pet brands with pet parents at high intent moments inside AI powered conversations









Concept illustration of PetVisits by Traini contextual advertising with clearly labeled sponsored content.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traini, an AI company building intelligence to understand animal emotion, behavior and health, today announced PetVisits by Traini, a new AI-native advertising platform designed to help pet brands reach consumers at the moment they are actively seeking answers, recommendations and services for their pets.

Unlike traditional digital advertising built around search keywords, social feeds or demographic targeting, the PetVisits advertising model is built around real-time pet parent intent.

Pet parents increasingly turn to AI with questions about pet health, nutrition, insurance, medications, supplements, veterinary care and everyday products. Through PetGPT and Traini's broader pet intelligence platform, these conversations can provide context about what a pet parent is trying to solve at that specific moment.

PetVisits enables relevant companies - including pet insurance providers, food and nutrition brands, veterinary and pharmaceutical companies, wellness brands and pet product companies - to appear alongside appropriate AI experiences through clearly labeled contextual sponsored placements.

From Attention Based Advertising to Intent Based Advertising

Most digital advertising competes for attention. Traini believes conversational AI creates an opportunity to build advertising around intent instead.

Rather than interrupting users with unrelated promotions, the system is designed to match commercial categories with the context of a conversation and present clearly labeled sponsored content when it may be useful. A conversation about protecting a newly adopted puppy could create a relevant moment for pet insurance. A nutrition discussion could create an opportunity for a pet food brand. Questions about mobility and aging could create relevant contexts for wellness products, veterinary services or pet pharmaceuticals.

The right service, in the right context, at the right moment.

AI Answers Remain Independent

Traini says maintaining a clear boundary between AI-generated information and commercial content is a fundamental part of the model. Sponsored placements are explicitly identified as advertising and are separated from the AI's underlying answer and reasoning. Advertisers do not purchase the ability to change Traini's AI-generated conclusions.

This separation is particularly important as AI becomes increasingly involved in decisions related to pet health and well-being.

A New Commercial Layer for the Pet Economy

The pet economy spans food, veterinary care, pharmaceuticals, insurance, wellness, services and consumer products. Traini believes AI assistants will increasingly sit between consumer questions and purchasing decisions, creating a new advertising surface based not simply on who the consumer is, but on what they need at that moment.

Through PetVisits, Traini plans to offer advertising partners contextual sponsored placements inside PetGPT with a hybrid commercial model combining a monthly minimum commitment with impression-based pricing.

Building the Intelligence Layer for the Pet Economy

Advertising represents one part of Traini's broader business model. Traini provides consumer AI experiences through PetGPT and its wearable hardware platform, while making its pet intelligence capabilities available to businesses through the Traini Pet Intelligence API. Its technology focuses on understanding pet emotion, behavior, health, context and long-term patterns through multimodal AI.

“AI is changing how people discover products and make decisions. For the pet industry, the opportunity is not to put more ads in front of people. It is to understand when a pet parent actually needs something and make the right service discoverable at that moment - while keeping the AI's answer independent.”

- Arvin Sun, Founder and CEO of Traini

Traini is now opening PetVisits to selected partners across the pet industry.

Pet Intelligence Supporting Relevant Care Experiences

Traini's latest system, powered by T-Agent mini, combines audio, vision, context and individual history in a single reasoning pipeline. According to company measurements, multimodal processing in the current product environment has reached sub-400-millisecond latency. This supports continuous interaction through a smartphone camera and reduces reliance on a record-upload-analyze workflow.

Live Camera observes human-dog interaction from a third-person perspective, while Diary turns emotional, behavioral and everyday events into a longitudinal record. Together, they help the platform interpret changes in an individual dog across time, environments and family interactions. The aim is to provide guidance grounded in that dog's patterns and circumstances.

Traini describes its outputs as probabilistic interpretations of animal emotion, behavior and needs. Its Multimodal Canine Intelligence Validation Framework evaluates understanding through scientific benchmarks, expert consensus, multimodal convergence, predictive validation and longitudinal observation. When signals conflict, the system is designed to lower confidence or request more information.

Serving Nearly 10 Million Dogs and Expanding Enterprise Access

According to company data, Traini has served nearly 10 million dogs. Everyday pet care interactions support the company's model development, personalization and long-term behavioral memory.

The Traini Pet Intelligence API is open to external developers and provides emotion, behavior, health-related insights, environmental context, long-term memory and multi-agent capabilities. The company says it has received applications from more than 200 enterprises. Potential integrations include native smartphone experiences, in-vehicle pet modes, insurance services, smart-home automation, robotic companionship and pet hardware.

Traini is also advancing mass-production preparation for its Sentra wearable hardware. Designed as a persistent sensing interface, the product brings together real-time interaction, GPS, emotional interfaces and health monitoring, connecting ongoing observations with the Traini app.

About Traini

Traini is a Palo Alto-based AI company building non-human emotional and behavioral intelligence, starting with dogs. Through multimodal AI, real-time reasoning and long-term memory, its PetGPT experiences, wearable hardware, enterprise APIs and industry services help humans better understand animal emotion, behavior, health and needs.

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