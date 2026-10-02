Democracy Needs Gandhi Beyond Ceremonial Tributes: Raj Thackeray

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) In a sharp critique of the ruling establishment on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said that remembering the Father of the Nation is more crucial today than ever before. Warning against the modern tendency to reduce national icons to photo opportunities and symbolic rituals, Thackeray declared that while those in power may use Gandhi only for ceremonial tributes, true democracy cannot survive without his core teachings.

In his post on X, the MNS chief criticised the superficial manner in which great figures are commemorated today. "Our remembrance of great figures is often limited to their birth and death anniversaries - garlanding statues and taking photographs. Equating memorials solely with statues and posing next to them has become our new form of paying tribute," Thackeray noted.

Taking direct aim at the political climate under the current regime, Thackeray highlighted the growing intolerance towards public dissent.

He emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi's primary legacy was empowering citizens to question authority -- a virtue that the current "powers-that-be" actively attempt to stifle. "The moment questions are raised, those in power and their army of online trolls are eager to brand you an 'anti-national'," Thackeray stated, raising concerns over the suppression of peaceful demonstrations, the use of state force against protesters, and the erosion of autonomy in critical constitutional bodies like the Election Commission.

Defining what he considers Mahatma Gandhi's greatest contribution to India, the MNS chief said it was not merely political freedom, but the common individual's inherent right to say "no" to state overreach.

"The government possesses the law, the brute force of power, and the ability to alter laws to suit its convenience... Yet, Gandhiji demonstrated that despite all this, the government cannot claim ownership over the common person's capacity for rational thought or over their conscience," he remarked.

He warned citizens against systematic efforts on digital platforms and social media propaganda channels -- often dubbed "WhatsApp Universities" -- to compromise independent thinking and public awareness.

Reiterating that the public remains sovereign in a democratic republic, Thackeray stressed that political agitations, street marches, and citizen participation are essential tools to hold ruling administrations accountable.

Concluding the statement, the MNS leader reaffirmed that while rulers may only embrace Gandhi when it suits their immediate political convenience, the health of Indian democracy depends on preserving his spirit of peaceful resistance and moral courage.

Earlier, Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena(UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray addressed a joint press conference on Tuesday to unveil the blueprint for a public protest march scheduled for October 4. The demonstration, as per the parties, is directed against the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the body of functioning as an "extension of the ruling party" and deceiving voters through the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

"We have been consistently raising concerns over EVM manipulation and electoral malpractices for years. Back in 2017-18, I met several political leaders regarding these issues. This march stands against the humiliation of voters and the subversion of our electoral integrity. Whatever we have to say, we will deliver directly from the stage on October 4," Thackeray stated.