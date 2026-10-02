Azerbaijan Develops Foreign Policy Based On Its Multidimensional Geopolitical Identity - Presidential Aide

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In its foreign policy, Azerbaijan is pursuing an approach based on its multifaceted geopolitical identity, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday, on the second day of the CAMCA regional forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, following the resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Azerbaijan has established a new status quo in the South Caucasus.“We have established a new status quo in the South Caucasus region. This status quo is based on justice, historical reality, and the norms and principles of international law, and we will preserve it,” H. Hajiyev said.

He added that Azerbaijan's foreign policy is also undergoing changes.“Before the conflict, we framed Azerbaijan's foreign policy and our strategic mindset within a geopolitical framework. Now we are moving beyond those boundaries and refer to this as Azerbaijan's multifaceted geopolitical identity,” said H. Hajiyev.

He noted that Azerbaijan is simultaneously part of several regional spaces.“We are a Caucasian country. Yes, we belong to this region, but at the same time we belong to the broader Caspian region, and we have recently become a full-fledged member of Central Asia. We also consider ourselves part of the broader Central Asia,” H. Hajiyev stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan also has ties to Europe, the Middle East, and the broader Black Sea region.“All these elements do not compete with one another but complement each other,” the presidential aide emphasized.

H. Hajiyev also noted that amid the crises in the Middle East, Azerbaijan acts as a partner ready to facilitate dialogue among various parties.

“As you can see in the Middle East, Azerbaijan is a sought-after partner; it also engages in quiet diplomacy and facilitates dialogue among various parties. This also reflects Azerbaijan's new geopolitical and foreign policy mindset, he said.