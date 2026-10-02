Lleida Surpasses One Million Certified Notifications Sent In September

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Madrid, October 2, 2026.- Spanish listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) sent more than one million certified notifications during September 2026, combining messages sent through its certified email and its Openum service.

Certified email turns any email into a reliable electronic notification with full legal validity, and it can be sent from Gmail, Outlook or any other email client. Openum sends documents by email, SMS or WhatsApp and certifies their delivery, opening, content and integrity through electronic evidence, a timestamp and a legally valid evidentiary document. Both services are built on Lleida.net's own technology, protected by its patents.

Certified email is the service used to prove the attempt at prior negotiation required by Spain's Organic Law 1/2025, in force since April 3, 2025. The company closed June with 12,545 active customers, the highest figure in its history.

"Companies, law firms and public administrations now take it for granted that an important communication must be provable. Every dispute settled with clear evidence before it reaches a court saves time and money for citizens, for businesses and for the justice system," said Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of the leading European providers of certified notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.