NRD Cyber Security Continued To Grow During The First Half Of 2026
“The changes brought about by the NIS2 Directive, the maturing cybersecurity landscape, and the desire to become a reliable and reputable supplier will continue to drive the demand for managed security services. Additionally, the growing number of organisations looking to add security monitoring services to their portfolios creates new opportunities for Natrix, our own-developed platform, to enable the provision of such services with a predictable and controllable cost model“, - says Vilius Benetis, Director of NRD Cyber Security.
In the first half of 2026, NRD Cyber Security started projects aimed at strengthening sectoral cyber resilience in both Lithuania's environmental and defence sectors and abroad, by launching a project for Moldova's energy sector. The use of own-developed products in the incident management units (CSIRT/SOC) of sector-specific regulators enables NRD Cyber Security to develop intellectual property for sector-specific value creation. The company is also working on regional cyber capacity building in the fields of information sharing and cybercrime prevention, with projects set to launch soon in West Africa in collaboration with ECOWAS and WACREN.
About NRD Cyber Security
NRD Cyber Security offers cybersecurity solutions, consulting, and other services. The company aims to create secure digital environments for countries, governments, and businesses, and undertakes a wide range of projects around the world. The company is managed by INVL Technology, a Nasdaq Vilnius-listed IT investment company.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
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NRD Cyber Security 2026 H1 results
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