Uzbekistan, South Africa Move To Establish Trade And Economic Commission

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Africa discussed launching the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and expanding bilateral trade and investment ties during a phone conversation between FM Bakhtiyor Saidov and South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Ozzy Lamola, on Oct. 1.

This was stated in a post by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyar Saidov, published on his Telegram channel.

During the conversation, the sides also reviewed steps to strengthen political dialogue, advance joint projects and further develop the legal framework underpinning bilateral relations.

According to Saidov's post, the two officials welcomed the positive momentum in Uzbekistan–South Africa relations, with Saidov describing South Africa as an important partner for Uzbekistan on the African continent.

“We discussed concrete steps to intensify political dialogue, expand trade and investment ties, and advance joint projects,” Saidov said.

Particular attention was given to cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Uzbekistan expressed interest in South Africa's active participation in events to be held during Uzbekistan's chairmanship of the movement in 2027–2030.

Moreover, the sides discussed launching the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and further developing the bilateral legal framework.

Saidov and Lamola agreed to meet in person in the near future and work together to advance the initiatives discussed during the call.