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New Share Buyback Programme


2026-10-02 02:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date 2 October 2026

New share buyback programme

The bank's board of directors has decided to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 400 million as part of the allocation of profit for the 2026 financial year.

The new share buyback programme will be launched when the current DKK 400 million share buyback programme finishes.

The decision on the new share buyback programme conforms to the bank's distribution policy and was made following approval by the Danish FSA.


Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Attachment

  • New share buyback programme in 2026 3 EN

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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