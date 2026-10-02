New Share Buyback Programme
Euronext Dublin
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders
Date 2 October 2026
New share buyback programme
The bank's board of directors has decided to launch a new share buyback programme for DKK 400 million as part of the allocation of profit for the 2026 financial year.
The new share buyback programme will be launched when the current DKK 400 million share buyback programme finishes.
The decision on the new share buyback programme conforms to the bank's distribution policy and was made following approval by the Danish FSA.
Kind regards
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment
-
New share buyback programme in 2026 3 EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment