Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


2026-10-02 02:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 44 497 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
24 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 704 38.23 38.35 38.05 218 064
MTF CBOE 3 738 38.22 38.35 38.05 142 866
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
25 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 000 38.44 38.60 38.25 192 200
MTF CBOE 3 592 38.43 38.55 38.25 138 041
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
28 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 657 38.56 38.75 38.25 179 574
MTF CBOE 4 000 38.56 38.75 38.30 154 240
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
29 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 237 38.63 38.75 38.55 202 305
MTF CBOE 2 763 38.67 38.75 38.60 106 845
MTF Turquoise 1 000 38.58 38.70 38.60 38 580
MTF Aquis 500 38.63 38.60 38.55 19 315
30 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 606 38.83 38.95 38.60 178 851
MTF CBOE 3 700 38.83 39.05 38.60 143 671
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 44 497 38.53 39.05 38.05 1 714 552

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 500 shares during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 September 2026 1 600 37.91 38.15 37.65 60 656
25 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
28 September 2026 300 38.40 38.40 38.40 11 520
29 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
30 September 2026 600 38.62 38.65 38.60 23 172
Total 2 500 95 348


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
25 September 2026 1 200 38.38 38.60 38.25 46 056
28 September 2026 800 38.68 38.80 38.60 30 944
29 September 2026 600 38.63 38.70 38.50 23 178
30 September 2026 600 38.88 39.00 38.80 23 328
Total 3 200 123 506

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 266 shares.

On 30 September 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 683 876 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p261002E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN02102026004107003653ID1111749733



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search