Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 44 497 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 24 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 704 38.23 38.35 38.05 218 064 MTF CBOE 3 738 38.22 38.35 38.05 142 866 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 25 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 000 38.44 38.60 38.25 192 200 MTF CBOE 3 592 38.43 38.55 38.25 138 041 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 657 38.56 38.75 38.25 179 574 MTF CBOE 4 000 38.56 38.75 38.30 154 240 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 237 38.63 38.75 38.55 202 305 MTF CBOE 2 763 38.67 38.75 38.60 106 845 MTF Turquoise 1 000 38.58 38.70 38.60 38 580 MTF Aquis 500 38.63 38.60 38.55 19 315 30 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 606 38.83 38.95 38.60 178 851 MTF CBOE 3 700 38.83 39.05 38.60 143 671 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 44 497 38.53 39.05 38.05 1 714 552

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 500 shares during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 September 2026 1 600 37.91 38.15 37.65 60 656 25 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 September 2026 300 38.40 38.40 38.40 11 520 29 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 September 2026 600 38.62 38.65 38.60 23 172 Total 2 500 95 348





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 24 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 September 2026 1 200 38.38 38.60 38.25 46 056 28 September 2026 800 38.68 38.80 38.60 30 944 29 September 2026 600 38.63 38.70 38.50 23 178 30 September 2026 600 38.88 39.00 38.80 23 328 Total 3 200 123 506

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 266 shares.

On 30 September 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 683 876 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p261002E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement