Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|24 September 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 704
|38.23
|38.35
|38.05
|218 064
|MTF CBOE
|3 738
|38.22
|38.35
|38.05
|142 866
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|25 September 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|38.44
|38.60
|38.25
|192 200
|MTF CBOE
|3 592
|38.43
|38.55
|38.25
|138 041
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|28 September 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 657
|38.56
|38.75
|38.25
|179 574
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|38.56
|38.75
|38.30
|154 240
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|29 September 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 237
|38.63
|38.75
|38.55
|202 305
|MTF CBOE
|2 763
|38.67
|38.75
|38.60
|106 845
|MTF Turquoise
|1 000
|38.58
|38.70
|38.60
|38 580
|MTF Aquis
|500
|38.63
|38.60
|38.55
|19 315
|30 September 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 606
|38.83
|38.95
|38.60
|178 851
|MTF CBOE
|3 700
|38.83
|39.05
|38.60
|143 671
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|44 497
|38.53
|39.05
|38.05
|1 714 552
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 500 shares during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 September 2026 to 30 September 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 September 2026
|1 600
|37.91
|38.15
|37.65
|60 656
|25 September 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 September 2026
|300
|38.40
|38.40
|38.40
|11 520
|29 September 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 September 2026
|600
|38.62
|38.65
|38.60
|23 172
|Total
|2 500
|95 348
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 September 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 September 2026
|1 200
|38.38
|38.60
|38.25
|46 056
|28 September 2026
|800
|38.68
|38.80
|38.60
|30 944
|29 September 2026
|600
|38.63
|38.70
|38.50
|23 178
|30 September 2026
|600
|38.88
|39.00
|38.80
|23 328
|Total
|3 200
|123 506
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 266 shares.
On 30 September 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 683 876 own shares, or 3.41% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p261002E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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