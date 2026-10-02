Instant Reply Brings AI Sales Qualification And Booking Into Business Dms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agentic AI workflow handles routine qualification and Google Calendar booking in WhatsApp and Instagram DMs, with human takeover.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Instant Reply is making its agentic AI sales workflow available to businesses that handle buyer inquiries through comments and direct messages. The product brings routine qualification, offer context and appointment booking into a conversation, while keeping a person in control of custom quotes, discounts and complex objections.Instead of stopping at a keyword-triggered answer or sending the buyer to a separate scheduling page, the workflow can use a business's approved information to answer questions, collect qualification details and offer a next step inside the DM. Teams can monitor conversations and take over with the context attached when a decision needs human judgment.The workflow includes transcription of WhatsApp voice notes and use of product photos as conversation context. Its booking flow uses Google Calendar availability to offer slots inside the DM. Businesses configure the FAQs, offer-framing guidance and booking flows the agent can use.For appointment-led services, the intended workflow is to collect the buyer's needs and timing, answer routine questions from approved details, and offer a discovery or consultation slot. For merchants, it can gather product and delivery questions before the team handles an exception or custom quote. These are workflow examples, not claims about customer performance.Instant Reply is being built in Abu Dhabi for businesses whose sales conversations begin on messaging channels. Suleiman Alnsour works on the product and is available to discuss the sales workflow and demonstrate its qualification, booking and handoff boundaries.Media contact: Suleiman Alnsour, Instant Reply, contact

Suleiman Alnsour

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Instant Reply Brings AI Sales Qualification and Booking Into Business DMs News Provided By Instant Reply October 02, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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