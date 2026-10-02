Strike Launches The Strike Volt Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet To Keep Tablet Fleets Secure, Charged And Ready For Use

Strike Volt 6-Bay and 10-Bay Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinets

Available in 6-Bay and 10-Bay configurations, Strike Volt provides secure, pre-wired USB-C charging and centralised storage for shared tablet fleets.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strike Group Australia has launched the Strike Volt Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet range, a new secure charging and storage solution designed to help organisations better manage shared enterprise tablet fleets.Available in 6-Bay and 10-Bay configurations, the Strike Volt range provides a central location where tablets can be securely returned, stored and charged between shifts, classes or working days.The range has been developed for organisations managing shared tablets across industries including transport, field services, healthcare, education, mining, government, logistics and other enterprise environments.Addressing an Often Overlooked Part of Enterprise MobilityAt Strike, we have seen that enterprise mobility reliability does not stop with selecting the right tablet, rugged case or connectivity solution.What happens to the device between uses can be just as important.A tablet that cannot be located when a shift begins is effectively unavailable. The same applies to a device returned with a flat battery. Across larger fleets, inconsistent storage and charging processes can contribute to lost time, disrupted workflows and avoidable productivity issues.The Strike Volt Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet range has been designed around this often-overlooked part of the device lifecycle, giving organisations a consistent place for tablets to be returned, secured and prepared for their next use.“When businesses invest in enterprise tablets, the focus is often on what those devices can do while they are in the field. But reliability also depends on what happens between shifts,” said Chris Ryan, CEO of Strike Group Australia.“If a tablet is missing or has not been charged, it cannot do the job it was deployed to do. We developed Strike Volt to make that part of fleet management much simpler by giving every device a secure place to come back to, charge and be ready for the next user.”Pre-Wired USB-C Charging, Ready to DeployBoth Strike Volt Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinets feature pre-wired, front-facing USB-C charging leads, allowing users to return their tablet and connect it directly to its designated charging position.The cabinets arrive fully assembled and pre-wired, reducing the need to manage multiple loose chargers and cables or configure individual charging positions on site.This plug-and-play approach allows charging to become part of a consistent device return process: return the tablet, connect it, secure the cabinet and have the fleet ready for its next use.Two Configurations for Different Tablet FleetsThe Strike Volt 10-Bay Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet provides centralised storage and charging for up to 10 tablets. Multiple internal dividers help keep devices separated, organised and easy to access, making it suitable for standard-sized tablet fleets such as Apple iPads.The Strike Volt 6-Bay Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet features larger device bays designed for tablets being used with heavy-duty protective cases. This allows up to six ruggedised tablets to remain inside their cases while being stored and charged, reducing unnecessary handling between uses.The two configurations allow organisations to select a charging setup suited to the way their tablets are deployed, whether devices are used in classrooms, healthcare facilities and offices or in more demanding environments such as transport, field services, warehousing and mining.Secure Storage With Greater VisibilityBoth models feature a fully lockable transparent front door, helping protect devices against unauthorised access while allowing staff to see which tablets have been returned without opening the cabinet.For IT teams, supervisors and fleet managers, this creates a simple visual checkpoint for shared-device availability.The cabinets also incorporate a vented enclosure to support airflow around devices and electrical components while charging.Flexible Installation for Enterprise EnvironmentsStrike Volt can be installed on a benchtop or mounted to a wall, allowing organisations to position the charging point where tablets are normally issued and returned.Depending on the deployment, that could be a classroom equipment area, healthcare workstation, warehouse device room, operations centre or central collection point for field teams.This flexibility helps organisations integrate charging and secure storage into their existing device management processes without requiring a dedicated charging room or complex infrastructure.Charging Infrastructure as Part of Enterprise Mobility ReliabilityStrike has long worked across the different components that keep mobile workforces connected, protected and productive, from device protection and mounting to charging and connectivity.The Strike Volt Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet range extends that approach into shared-device charging infrastructure.Rather than treating charging as an accessory to the device deployment, Strike sees secure storage and reliable charging as part of the wider enterprise mobility environment.For organisations operating shared fleets, having a clear process for where devices are returned and how they are prepared for their next use can help improve device availability and reduce avoidable disruption.The Strike Volt 6-Bay and 10-Bay Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinets are available now from Strike Group Australia.To learn more, visit the Strike Volt Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet range at .About Strike Group AustraliaStrike Group Australia provides mobile technology solutions designed to help organisations protect, power, mount and connect devices across enterprise and field environments.With experience supporting mobile deployments across industries including transport, healthcare, mining, logistics, education, government and field services, Strike develops and supplies solutions designed around the practical requirements of mobile workforces and shared device fleets.For more information, visit .

Mai Villareal

Strike Group Australia

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Strike Launches the Strike Volt Lockable Tablet Charging Cabinet to Keep Tablet Fleets Secure, Charged And Ready for Use News Provided By Strike Group Australia October 02, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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