Hockema Landscape Design & Build Introduces Three Installed Aquascape Water Feature Options For Idaho Homeowners

Aquascape pond

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Landscape design and construction company expands its water feature offerings for homeowners in Boise, the Treasure Valley, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

- Kabe HockemaBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hockema Landscape Design & Build has introduced three professionally installed Aquascape water feature options for homeowners seeking to add the sound, movement and visual character of water to residential landscapes throughout the Boise area, Treasure Valley, Ketchum and Sun Valley.The three featured options include an Aquascape ecosystem pond with waterfall, a pondless waterfall and stream, and decorative Aquascape fountain systems. Each is professionally designed and installed with consideration for the property, surrounding landscape and Idaho's seasonal climate.Three Water Feature OptionsHockema Landscape Design & Build's featured water feature offerings include:8' × 11' Aquascape System Pond with Waterfall - Starting at $15,500Designed as a living focal point within the landscape, the Aquascape pond system combines moving water, natural stone, aquatic plants and the option to incorporate koi. Proper filtration and circulation create an ecosystem designed to maintain water quality while integrating naturally with the surrounding landscape.Pondless Waterfall with Small Stream - Starting at $9,500For homeowners who want the sound and movement of a natural waterfall without an open pond, a pondless waterfall circulates water over natural stone before it disappears into a concealed underground reservoir and is pumped back to the beginning of the stream.The design provides the experience of moving water with a smaller footprint and simpler seasonal maintenance than a traditional pond, making it well suited for patios, gardens and outdoor living areas.Aquascape Fountain Systems - Starting at $5,500Decorative fountain systems provide another way to introduce moving water into a landscape without the space requirements of a pond or stream. Professionally installed fountain systems can be incorporated into patios, entry gardens, courtyards and existing planting areas.Water Features Designed for Idaho PropertiesWater features in Idaho must account for conditions that differ significantly from many milder climates.Freeze-thaw cycles can affect pumps, plumbing and other components, while Idaho's hot, dry summers increase evaporation. Site exposure, wind, drainage, sun and the surrounding landscape also influence where a water feature should be located and how it should be designed.Hockema Landscape Design & Build evaluates those conditions during the design process and specifies pumps, filtration, materials and winterization procedures appropriate for each installation.The company also designs water features as part of the larger landscape rather than treating them as isolated additions. Natural stone, planting, hardscaping and outdoor lighting can be incorporated around the water feature so it becomes part of the overall outdoor environment.Serving Boise, the Treasure Valley, Ketchum and Sun ValleyHockema Landscape Design & Build provides custom landscape design and construction services for residential properties throughout Boise, Eagle, Meridian, Nampa and the surrounding Treasure Valley, as well as Ketchum and Sun Valley.Projects range from individual landscape improvements to complete outdoor transformations incorporating planting, hardscaping, outdoor living spaces, lighting and custom water features.For homeowners in the Boise area and Wood River Valley considering a pond, pondless waterfall or fountain, Hockema begins the process with an on-site consultation and property assessment. The company evaluates grade and drainage, sun exposure, existing irrigation, surrounding vegetation and how the water feature will interact with the rest of the property before developing the design and system specifications.“We want the finished feature to look like it was considered from the beginning,” Hockema said.“Whether it's a pond, a stream or a fountain, the water should work with the landscape and create an experience homeowners enjoy every time they step outside.”About Hockema Landscape Design & BuildHockema Landscape Design & Build is an Idaho landscape design and construction company providing custom residential landscape services in Boise, Eagle, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell and communities throughout the Treasure Valley, as well as Ketchum and Sun Valley. Services include landscape design and planning, water features, hardscapes, planting and softscapes, outdoor lighting and audio, and complete outdoor living environments.For more information about Hockema Landscape Design & Build's water feature design and installation services, visit the company's Water Features page.

Jared Nelson

Nelson Enterprises

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Hockema Landscape Design & Build Introduces Three Installed Aquascape Water Feature Options for Idaho Homeowners News Provided By Nelson Enterprises October 02, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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