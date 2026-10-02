Alexandre Ventadour Named Martinique Tourism Commissioner

Commissioner of Tourism Alexandre Ventadour

FORT-DE-FRANCE, MARTINIQUE, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alexandre Ventadour has been named tourism commissioner of the Martinique Tourism Authority (MTA), ushering in a new phase of strategic leadership focused on strengthening Martinique's position as a leading French-Caribbean destination.Ventadour succeeds Bénédicte di Geronimo who stepped down from her role to dedicate herself to broader responsibilities supporting Martinique's development, particularly through European funding initiatives. The appointment was made by Serge Letchimy, president of the Executive Council of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique.A seasoned leader in economic development, destination attractiveness, tourism and ecological transition, Commissioner Ventadour brings extensive experience in advancing initiatives that support sustainable growth and strengthen Martinique's international appeal. In his new role, he will lead the MTA's efforts to elevate the destination's global visibility, deepen partnerships with the tourism industry and advance a vision that places authenticity, innovation and sustainability at the heart of Martinique's tourism future.“It is an honor to assume the role of commissioner of tourism for the Martinique Tourism Authority at such an important moment for our island,” said Commissioner Ventadour.“Having served as vice president for the past five years, I am deeply committed to this organization and eager to build on our strong foundation. My priority is to set a clear course that balances continuity with new momentum, driving an ambitious, collective and sustainable vision for Martinique's tourism that honors our authentic identity while strengthening our international appeal.”Under Commissioner Ventadour's leadership, the MTA will continue to showcase Martinique's distinctive identity, from its rich French-Caribbean heritage and acclaimed gastronomy to its extraordinary landscapes, vibrant cultural traditions and commitment to responsible tourism. His appointment reinforces Martinique's ambition to accelerate destination growth while delivering meaningful experiences for visitors and sustainable opportunities for local communities.About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World, and the Isle of the famed poet Aimé Césaire, ranks among the world's most enchanting destinations. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals and telecommunications services on par with any other part of the European Union.The island's unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests and more than 80 miles of hiking trails and waterfalls make it one of the Caribbean's premier natural wonders. This unique blend of modern conveniences, pristine nature and rich cultural heritage has earned Martinique several prestigious distinctions in recent years. It was featured on The New York Times'“52 Places to Go in 2023” list, named“Best Caribbean Destination” by About, and recognized as the“Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel & Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island's vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.Adding to its prestige, Martinique was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2021, while the Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023. The island's iconic yole tradition has also earned UNESCO recognition, with its safeguarding practices selected for UNESCO's Register of Good Safeguarding Practices. A destination like no other - Martinique c'est magnifique!For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" martiniqu.

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Alexandre Ventadour Named Martinique Tourism Commissioner News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 02, 2026, 06:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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