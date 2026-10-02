Ladakh: Centre Identifies 28 Places For Inclusion On Official Soi Map

The Centre, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh by their standard place and feature names for inclusion on the official map of the Survey of India (SoI), the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The MHA said the formal identification of the places and geographical features on the Survey of India map of the Union Territory of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and creating greater awareness among the public. "Central government, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified a total of 28 places/features, located in the UT of Ladakh, by standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India (SoI)," the Ministry said in a statement. "Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," it added.

List of Identified Places and Features

The 28 places and geographical features identified by the Centre include peaks, mountain ranges, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes, land areas and other geographical features. The list includes Atisha Giri (Peak), Brangsa Land (Area), Chapchingal Pass (Pass), Kanishka Peak (Peak), Karun Pir (Mountain), Kuksel (Land Area), Martand Giri (Peak), Parpik (Glacier), Skamri Glacier (Glacier), Shachmirk Pass (Pass), Shkorga Valley (Valley), Zorawar Peak (Peak), Dehra Compass (Land Area), Drak Karpo (Mountain), Gogra (Land Area), Jolmori (Mountain), Kumarayana Point (Land Area), Panglung (Land Area), Rinchen Zangpo (Peak), Sakyasri Giri (Peak), Guru Rinpoche (Lake), Shamal Lungpa (Land Area), Yangpa River (River), Hot Spring (Water Body), Marpa Lotsava Ri (Peak), Milarepa Kangri (Peak), Shiva Ri (Peak) and Maheshvara Ri (Peak).

Purpose of Standardization

The identification and standardisation of geographical names is part of the process of maintaining official cartographic records and ensuring consistency in the names used for geographical features on government maps.

Survey of India, the country's national mapping agency, is responsible for surveying and mapping activities and preparation of official maps of India. The standardised representation of geographical features helps ensure consistency across official mapping and government records.

Strategic Context and Outcomes

The latest exercise comes in the context of Ladakh's strategic and geographical significance, with the Union Territory sharing international boundaries and comprising high-altitude mountainous terrain.

The formal inclusion of the identified places and features on the Survey of India map is expected to provide standard references for these geographical locations and improve public awareness of their names and locations. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the identification was carried out in consultation with the Union Territory administration of Ladakh. (ANI)

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