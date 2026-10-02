Rift In Keralam UDF? Adoor Prakash To Take Up Issues With AICC

Adoor Prakash to approach AICC

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Convenor Adoor Prakash on Friday said he would convey his dissatisfaction over Keralam government decisions to the All India Congress Committee (AICC), amid his reported differences with Chief Minister and UDF front chairman VD Satheesan.

Speaking to ANI in Pathanamthitta, Prakash said he would submit his opinion to the AICC within two to three days, while making it clear that he was not asking anyone else to join him. "I have already explained the situation. I will submit my opinion to the AICC within 2–3 days. I am not asking anyone to join me; I will submit my own opinion to the AICC," Prakash said.

Prakash had earlier expressed dissatisfaction over decisions being taken by the Keralam government without consultation with the UDF, saying he had been learning about various appointments through the media. "There has not been a UDF meeting in Keralam recently. The Chief Minister should take the initiative to convene the meeting; he is the front chairman. There are many things to discuss and decide. In the appointments to various boards, those who should inform me, as the UDF convenor, have not informed me," he had said.

He had also said that several government decisions were being taken without discussion within the front and that he would convey his concerns to the AICC. "The government is taking decisions on many matters without discussion. I will inform the AICC about my dissatisfaction in this regard. I am learning about the appointments through the media," Prakash said.

Attack on Minister OJ Janeesh

Furthermore, Prakash on Friday also spoke about the alleged attack on Kerala Sports Minister and Youth Congress state president OJ Janeesh in Kannur, saying the incident occurred when a demonstration was being held against the Election Commission. "Keralam Minister OJ Janeesh was attacked. We were conducting a demonstration against the Election Commission," Prakash said.

Government Condemns Attack, Blames CPI(M)

The Keralam government on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on Janeesh in Kannur and alleged that DYFI-CPI(M) workers carried out the attack with the knowledge of CPI(M) leadership.

According to a statement issued by the Keralam Chief Minister's Office, the government termed the alleged attack "unacceptable" and said that those who allegedly attacked the minister, as well as CPI(M) and DYFI leaders accused of conspiring to carry out the attack, would be brought before the law.

The government also alleged that Janeesh's vehicle had been targeted in attacks on several occasions and said incidents in Payyannur and Taliparamba were a continuation of the attack carried out against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The statement further alleged that the CPI(M) was attempting to create unrest in the state to overcome a crisis following its performance in the elections. "The CPI(M) continues to function like a criminal mafia," the government alleged.

The government also questioned whether the alleged opposition to Janeesh was linked to his leading a Youth Congress protest against the Election Commission and the BJP government, alleging that the Election Commission had acted unconstitutionally. It said that those responsible for the alleged attack, as well as those behind the alleged conspiracy, would be brought to justice. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)