'Salute To Captain Smit': Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's Moving Tribute To Pilot Who Fought To Save 174 Lives (WATCH)

A stretch of Puri Beach has become a moving tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian Flydubai pilot who has received global praise for his actions during a dramatic mid-air cockpit incident. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sculpture in Odisha to honour Machchhar and pray for his speedy recovery.

Pattnaik's artwork carries the message“Salute to Captain Smit Machchhar - Get Well Soon!” The artist also shared the tribute on social media, writing,“We salute Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery, sacrifice and unwavering resolve to protect others. Praying for his speedy recovery, strength and good health.”

The sand-art tribute comes days after the dramatic incident involving Flydubai flight FZ 1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel on September 30. According to reports, an altercation broke out inside the cockpit during the flight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one pilot allegedly attempted to sabotage the aircraft and stabbed Captain Machchhar, who tried to stop him.

The situation became critical as the aircraft reportedly lost more than 17,400 feet in around two minutes. A crew member and a passenger entered the cockpit and helped subdue the suspect, while the aircraft was eventually diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Pattnaik later told ANI that the sand sculpture was his way of saluting the captain and praying for his recovery.“The entire world is saluting him today for the way he risked his own life to save the lives of others,” he said.

Machchhar, an Indian citizen working with Flydubai, has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and has completed over 9,750 flight hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft. He previously spent about a decade with SpiceJet before joining Flydubai.

The tribute comes as Machchhar continues his recovery and as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the cockpit incident. Saudi Arabia's preliminary investigation said the captain was assaulted by his co-pilot, while UAE authorities have also launched an investigation into the incident.

From a tense cockpit thousands of feet above the ground to a giant tribute carved into the sands of Puri, Captain Machchhar's story has now found an unusual canvas - one designed to make a message of courage visible to the world.