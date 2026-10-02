Why Is Dawki's Umngot River Looks Crystal-Clear? Secret Behind India's Cleanest River

Why is the Umngot River in Dawki famous for its crystal-clear water? Discover the natural factors behind its remarkable clarity and what makes this Meghalaya river so unique.

India is home to many rivers, but the Umngot river holds the title of the cleanest one. This stunning river flows through a small town called Dawki in Meghalaya state. Locals also call it the Dawki river, and it sits right on the India-Bangladesh border. You will find this beautiful spot about 95 kilometres away from Shillong city. The water here stays so pure that you can easily spot pebbles and swimming fish right from the top. The river simply shines like a mirror when sunlight hits the surface. Many tourists visit this place just to see this magic.

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The extreme clarity of the water makes the boats look like they are floating in the air instead of water. You can see the shadow of the boat falling directly on the riverbed when you take photos. This creates a magical feeling that the boat is flying in the sky. Tourists really enjoy taking a ride on the local country boats here. The water becomes even more transparent between November and April after the monsoon season ends. A large number of tourists visit the river during this specific time.

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The local Khasi and Jaintia tribal people play the main role in keeping the Umngot river this clean. They treat nature as god and have protected this river for many years. They strictly stop anyone from throwing plastic or other garbage into the water. Every single person takes the responsibility to clean the river regularly and keep it pollution-free. The Umngot river has earned special recognition across India and the world only because of this environmental awareness. The Dawki river remains a must-visit destination for all nature lovers.

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