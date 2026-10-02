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Future Lawyers Gather In Noida As Kiren Rijiju Opens International Moot Court Competition At Asian Law College
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: A courtroom challenge with an international reach began at Asian Law College as Shri Kiren Rijiju, India's Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, inaugurated the 6th International Moot Court Competition. The two-day event brings together teams from 26 colleges in India and abroad, with 26 lawyers and judges serving as jury members.
Addressing the participants, Shri Rijiju appreciated the initiatives of Dr Sandeep Marwah and Asian Law College and urged aspiring lawyers to build the knowledge, confidence and discipline their profession demands. Drawing on his experience as a lawyer and former Law Minister, he spoke about the opportunities before young people as India's economy grows.
Shri Rijiju described moot court as an opportunity to move beyond textbooks and put legal reasoning into practice. Preparing a case, presenting an argument, answering questions and responding respectfully to opposing views, he said, help students develop the judgment and advocacy skills they will need in their careers.
Welcoming the Minister and the participating teams, Dr Marwah, President of Asian Education Group and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, emphasised the value of learning through experience. He said the competition allows students to test their classroom knowledge while strengthening their research, written submissions and oral advocacy.“Presenting a case before experienced lawyers and judges teaches students to think clearly under pressure, defend their reasoning and respect the legal process,” Dr Marwah said.
The participation of colleges from India and abroad gives the competition a wider exchange of ideas, exposing students to different approaches to legal argument. Throughout the two days, jury members will assess the teams and offer insights informed by their professional experience.
Shri Rijiju also planted a tree on the college campus under the Prime Minister's“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, a gesture warmly welcomed by faculty members and students.
During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Marwah presented Shri Rijiju with a copy of his biography, A Global Laureate of Art & Culture, and conferred on him life membership of the International Business and Management Research Centre (IBMRC) of Asian Education Group. The ceremony opened two days in which the next generation of legal professionals will make their case, meet their peers and learn from leading practitioners.
Addressing the participants, Shri Rijiju appreciated the initiatives of Dr Sandeep Marwah and Asian Law College and urged aspiring lawyers to build the knowledge, confidence and discipline their profession demands. Drawing on his experience as a lawyer and former Law Minister, he spoke about the opportunities before young people as India's economy grows.
Shri Rijiju described moot court as an opportunity to move beyond textbooks and put legal reasoning into practice. Preparing a case, presenting an argument, answering questions and responding respectfully to opposing views, he said, help students develop the judgment and advocacy skills they will need in their careers.
Welcoming the Minister and the participating teams, Dr Marwah, President of Asian Education Group and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, emphasised the value of learning through experience. He said the competition allows students to test their classroom knowledge while strengthening their research, written submissions and oral advocacy.“Presenting a case before experienced lawyers and judges teaches students to think clearly under pressure, defend their reasoning and respect the legal process,” Dr Marwah said.
The participation of colleges from India and abroad gives the competition a wider exchange of ideas, exposing students to different approaches to legal argument. Throughout the two days, jury members will assess the teams and offer insights informed by their professional experience.
Shri Rijiju also planted a tree on the college campus under the Prime Minister's“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, a gesture warmly welcomed by faculty members and students.
During the inaugural ceremony, Dr Marwah presented Shri Rijiju with a copy of his biography, A Global Laureate of Art & Culture, and conferred on him life membership of the International Business and Management Research Centre (IBMRC) of Asian Education Group. The ceremony opened two days in which the next generation of legal professionals will make their case, meet their peers and learn from leading practitioners.
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