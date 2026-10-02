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Mahalakshmi Iyer And Shriram Iyer Come Together For 'Melodies For Change' In Mumbai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 1 October 2026: The Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, hosted 'Melodies for Change' on Thursday evening, bringing together singers Mahalakshmi Iyer and Shriram Iyer for an evening of music in support of the work of Light of Life Trust (LOLT).
The concert was organised to raise support for LOLT's work towards village integration and transformation, with its programmes spanning four key areas - Education, Healthcare, Livelihood and Environment. Through these initiatives, the Trust works towards creating opportunities and strengthening communities in rural and underserved areas.
Mahalakshmi Iyer and Shriram Iyer presented a mix of popular Hindi and regional songs, moving across contemporary favourites and retro classics. The set included songs such as Aaj Ki Raat, Kabhi Shaam Dhale, Bol Na Halke Halke, Falak Tak, Mitwa, Lag Ja Gale and Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar. The regional segment featured Sairaat Zhala Ji and Apsara Aali, followed by a flute feature and Dum a Dum Mast Kalandar.
The evening also featured an upbeat dance segment with songs including Dum Maro Dum, Galla Goodiyaan, London Thumakda and Tare Gin Gin. The concert concluded with Jai Ho and Hindustani.
Mahalakshmi Iyer said, "There is something very special about performing live and seeing an audience connect with a song in that moment. Melodies for Change brought music and a meaningful purpose together, and it was lovely to be part of an evening that allowed us to share that experience with the audience."
Shriram Iyer added, "Music has always been about connection - between the artist, the song and the audience. Melodies for Change gave us an opportunity to create that connection on stage while also supporting a meaningful cause. It was wonderful to share the evening with Mahalakshmi and everyone who came together for it."
Mr. Ramesh Daswani, CEO of Light of Life Trust, explained to the audience the Trust's current village transformation initiative and the various programmes proposed across the two villages, Donewadi and Saraiwadi, in Karjat Taluka. The evening also brought together several well-wishers and partners of Light of Life Trust who extended their support to the cause through pledges, contributing towards the Trust's ongoing work across its four focus areas.
As part of the evening, Shri Nichal H. Israni, Chairman, Blue Cross Laboratories Ltd., a well-wisher, donor and 95-year-old long-standing supporter of Light of Life Trust, was honoured for his continued support of the Trust over several years.
Villy Doctor, Founder, Light of Life Trust, said, "Music has a wonderful way of bringing people together. Melodies for Change gave us an opportunity to bring people together not only through music, but also around a shared purpose - supporting village integration and transformation. We are grateful to the artists, our well-wishers, partners and supporters who came together and pledged their support towards our work across education, healthcare, livelihood and environment."
The event was supported by LIC as Co-Associate Sponsor; Union Bank, Bank of India and New India Assurance as Supporting Sponsors; Free Press Journal, CSR Universe and Navbharat Times as Media Partners; and Selvel as the Outdoor Partner.
SaffronStays, Apostrophe Y, Coolberg, To Be Honest Crunchies, DM Soft Luggage, Revive Laptops, Parsi Dairy Farm and Lawrence & Mayo came on board as gifting partners.
About Light of Life Trust
Founded in 2002 by Villy Doctor, Light of Life Trust works towards enabling social and economic transformation in rural and underserved communities. Its programmes focus on four key areas - Education, Healthcare, Livelihood and Environment - with the aim of creating opportunities, strengthening communities and supporting individuals and families towards greater self-reliance.
About Melodies for Change
Melodies for Change is a special live concert bringing together celebrated playback singer Mahalakshmi Iyer and singer-musician Shriram Iyer for an evening of timeless melodies and music with a purpose. Organised in support of Light of Life Trust, the concert will take place on October 1, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.
The concert was organised to raise support for LOLT's work towards village integration and transformation, with its programmes spanning four key areas - Education, Healthcare, Livelihood and Environment. Through these initiatives, the Trust works towards creating opportunities and strengthening communities in rural and underserved areas.
Mahalakshmi Iyer and Shriram Iyer presented a mix of popular Hindi and regional songs, moving across contemporary favourites and retro classics. The set included songs such as Aaj Ki Raat, Kabhi Shaam Dhale, Bol Na Halke Halke, Falak Tak, Mitwa, Lag Ja Gale and Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar. The regional segment featured Sairaat Zhala Ji and Apsara Aali, followed by a flute feature and Dum a Dum Mast Kalandar.
The evening also featured an upbeat dance segment with songs including Dum Maro Dum, Galla Goodiyaan, London Thumakda and Tare Gin Gin. The concert concluded with Jai Ho and Hindustani.
Mahalakshmi Iyer said, "There is something very special about performing live and seeing an audience connect with a song in that moment. Melodies for Change brought music and a meaningful purpose together, and it was lovely to be part of an evening that allowed us to share that experience with the audience."
Shriram Iyer added, "Music has always been about connection - between the artist, the song and the audience. Melodies for Change gave us an opportunity to create that connection on stage while also supporting a meaningful cause. It was wonderful to share the evening with Mahalakshmi and everyone who came together for it."
Mr. Ramesh Daswani, CEO of Light of Life Trust, explained to the audience the Trust's current village transformation initiative and the various programmes proposed across the two villages, Donewadi and Saraiwadi, in Karjat Taluka. The evening also brought together several well-wishers and partners of Light of Life Trust who extended their support to the cause through pledges, contributing towards the Trust's ongoing work across its four focus areas.
As part of the evening, Shri Nichal H. Israni, Chairman, Blue Cross Laboratories Ltd., a well-wisher, donor and 95-year-old long-standing supporter of Light of Life Trust, was honoured for his continued support of the Trust over several years.
Villy Doctor, Founder, Light of Life Trust, said, "Music has a wonderful way of bringing people together. Melodies for Change gave us an opportunity to bring people together not only through music, but also around a shared purpose - supporting village integration and transformation. We are grateful to the artists, our well-wishers, partners and supporters who came together and pledged their support towards our work across education, healthcare, livelihood and environment."
The event was supported by LIC as Co-Associate Sponsor; Union Bank, Bank of India and New India Assurance as Supporting Sponsors; Free Press Journal, CSR Universe and Navbharat Times as Media Partners; and Selvel as the Outdoor Partner.
SaffronStays, Apostrophe Y, Coolberg, To Be Honest Crunchies, DM Soft Luggage, Revive Laptops, Parsi Dairy Farm and Lawrence & Mayo came on board as gifting partners.
About Light of Life Trust
Founded in 2002 by Villy Doctor, Light of Life Trust works towards enabling social and economic transformation in rural and underserved communities. Its programmes focus on four key areas - Education, Healthcare, Livelihood and Environment - with the aim of creating opportunities, strengthening communities and supporting individuals and families towards greater self-reliance.
About Melodies for Change
Melodies for Change is a special live concert bringing together celebrated playback singer Mahalakshmi Iyer and singer-musician Shriram Iyer for an evening of timeless melodies and music with a purpose. Organised in support of Light of Life Trust, the concert will take place on October 1, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.
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