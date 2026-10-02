EVE LLC Launches Marketplace Model Designed To Provide Ongoing Menstrual Product Access For Those Facing Period Poverty

MENAFN - GetNews)""We are not asking anyone to donate. We are asking women to shop for products they already need, and in doing so, they become part of a system that ensures no girl or woman goes without essential menstrual products. That is what we mean by shop with a purpose.""EVE LLC introduces a commerce-driven approach to addressing period poverty, replacing traditional donation models with a sustainable marketplace where every purchase funds ongoing support. Through its nonprofit arm, EVE Forgiveness Corp, the company plans to pilot its program in North Carolina before expanding nationally.

Greenville NC - October 2, 2026 - EVE LLC today announced the launch of its menstrual product marketplace and resource platform, introducing a model that funds ongoing access to sanitary products for underserved girls and women through everyday consumer purchases rather than traditional charitable donations.

The company operates under the motto "Shop with a Purpose," inviting consumers to purchase feminine care products through its online store. Profits generated from those sales are directed toward sponsoring girls and women enrolled through the organization's nonprofit arm, EVE Forgiveness Corp, providing them with continuous access to menstrual products rather than a single shipment or temporary relief.

What distinguishes EVE LLC from conventional charitable programs is the structure of its support model. Enrolled participants make a one-time payment that covers their menstrual product needs on a sustained basis, extending support through an ongoing relationship rather than a one-off transaction. This approach is designed to remove the recurring financial burden that many face when purchasing essential products month after month.

The company was founded by a male entrepreneur who recognized a gap in how period poverty programs were structured. Most existing efforts rely on sporadic donation drives or seasonal fundraising campaigns, which often leave recipients without products for extended periods between initiatives. EVE LLC aims to close that gap with a self-sustaining commercial engine that continuously channels revenue toward product access.

EVE Forgiveness Corp, the nonprofit entity within the EVE LLC ecosystem, serves as the enrollment and distribution channel for program beneficiaries. The organization is preparing to launch a pilot program in North Carolina as its initial proving ground, with plans to evaluate the model's effectiveness before scaling to additional states and eventually pursuing international reach.

In addition to its marketplace and sponsorship program, EVE LLC is developing a free menstrual and ovulation tracking application. The platform is being built without a paywall, reflecting the company's position that women should not have to pay for access to basic cycle-tracking tools. The company has been vocal about its opposition to what it describes as the pink tax, the practice of charging more for products and services marketed toward women.

The tracking tool is expected to include cycle monitoring, ovulation indicators, and educational resources, all accessible at no cost to users. By combining free digital tools with a purpose-driven shopping experience, EVE LLC is positioning itself as a comprehensive resource for women across different stages of life.

The company is currently seeking corporate sponsors and organizational partners to help accelerate the rollout of its pilot program. It is also actively enrolling women who wish to receive ongoing menstrual product support through EVE Forgiveness Corp. Interested individuals can visit the company's website to learn more about eligibility and registration.

EVE LLC's target audience begins with girls and women across the United States, with a long-term vision of extending its model globally. The company believes that by turning routine purchases into acts of sustained support, it can build a scalable solution to a problem that affects millions.

As the platform grows, EVE LLC plans to expand its product offerings and deepen its educational content, creating an ecosystem where commerce and community intersect to address a persistent and often overlooked need.

About Us

EVE LLC is a menstrual product marketplace and resource platform operating under the motto "Shop with a Purpose." The company channels profits from its online store toward ongoing menstrual product access for underserved girls and women through its nonprofit arm, EVE Forgiveness Corp. EVE LLC is also developing a free, no-paywall menstrual and ovulation tracking application.

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