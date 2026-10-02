DEN BAURIN Releases“Melody” A Personal Tribute To Melanie Martinez That Sparked Discussion Among Fans

UKRAINE - October 2, 2026 - Ukrainian independent artist DEN BAURIN has released“Melody,” a personal musical tribute to Melanie Martinez that sparked discussion among her fans before its official release.

The conversation began with an AI-assisted mood video created for the song. Inspired by Martinez's aesthetic, the video features an original porcelain-doll character that loosely evokes her visual world. Importantly, it contains no photographs or AI-generated images of Martinez's actual face.

While some fans embraced the tribute, others criticized DEN BAURIN for using AI in his creative process.

After Martinez addressed AI-generated images of her real face, she asked fans to stop creating and sharing realistic AI images of her, explaining that seeing fabricated versions of her appearance was unsettling.

Some fans interpreted her words more broadly and criticized DEN BAURIN, although his video does not depict Martinez herself. Instead, it uses a fictional porcelain doll as a symbolic element of the tribute.

Created independently without a label, production budget, or team,“Melody” reflects DEN BAURIN's DIY approach. With limited resources for a traditional video, AI became one of the tools available to bring his creative vision to life.

“I didn't expect that a personal gesture of gratitude would spark this kind of reaction. I don't have the budget for expensive shoots, locations, or a production team - everything I make, I make myself, at my own expense. AI became a way for me to bring the image in my head to life. This song isn't a provocation. It's genuine gratitude toward an artist whose music has been with me through a lot.”

At its core,“Melody” is a musical letter to an artist whose work influenced DEN BAURIN's relationship with music. The track blends pop with emotional, atmospheric elements.

About DEN BAURIN

DEN BAURIN is a Ukrainian singer, songwriter, and producer based in Budapest. He works across pop, dance, and electronic music and has performed across Europe, the US, and Canada. His music is played on radio stations in more than 30 countries.

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