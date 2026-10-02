Before Her 120+ Surgery, Victoria Cuore Goes Live From Pre-Op To Open Domestic Violence Awareness Month:“I Believe You”

MENAFN - GetNews)"“You do not have to find the perfect words or tell your whole story to deserve someone who listens,” said Victoria Cuore, founder of A Contagious Smile.“I believe you. I believe in you. What happened to you does not diminish your worth, and needing support does not diminish your strength.”"On October 1, the survivor and A Contagious Smile founder will reach out from her pre-op room with the message she once needed herself: you deserve to be believed, supported, and heard.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA - October 02, 2026 - On October 1, the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Victoria Cuore plans to speak live from her pre-op room before undergoing another surgery. Having endured more than 120 surgeries, she will use that moment to reach survivors and their loved ones with a message she once needed herself:“I believe you.”

Cuore survived domestic violence while pregnant with her daughter. She knows that the consequences of abuse can continue long after a survivor escapes. Medical procedures, emotional pain, and the work of rebuilding a life can stretch across years. Her October 1 appearance will acknowledge that reality while helping people find understanding, resources, and connection.

“I am going live from my pre-op room to show you that you are not going through this alone,” said Cuore.“I went through all of the aftermath alone, and I don't want that for anyone else. I believe you. I believe in you. You deserve to be heard, valued, and supported.”

Cuore is completely deaf in her right ear and has lost approximately 88% of the hearing in her left. She has had both jaws and a shoulder replaced, undergone multiple spinal surgeries, and is a left below-elbow amputee. She shares her experiences openly to make the lasting consequences of domestic violence visible and help others feel less alone.

She will also speak to friends and family members about supporting a survivor: listening without blame, respecting their decisions, and offering care without demanding disclosure or a particular timeline.

CONNECTION THAT BEGINS AT YOUR PACE

Cuore founded A Contagious Smile to help people find the understanding and connection she went without. Its peer-to-peer support directory allows survivors, caregivers, and loved ones to learn about support partners with relevant lived experience and choose whom they would like to contact.

Visitors decide what to share, how quickly to move, and whether to continue the conversation. For someone whose voice and decisions have been dismissed or controlled, that choice matters.

“You do not have to find the perfect words or tell your whole story to deserve someone who listens,” said Cuore.“I believe you. I believe in you. What happened to you does not diminish your worth, and needing support does not diminish your strength.”

Peer support complements emergency, medical, mental health, and legal services. Readers can explore the directory and other resources at acontagioussmile.

HELP SHOULD NOT DEPEND ON A BANK ACCOUNT

Founded in 2006, A Contagious Smile offers educational resources, podcasts, and programs for survivors, caregivers, special-needs families, veterans, and people navigating grief, disability, or chronic illness.

Its multi-award-winning A Contagious Smile Academy has provided more than 900 scholarships, reflecting Cuore's belief that a person's bank account should never determine whether they can receive help.

Cuore and her husband, Michael, have funded the work themselves and have never taken a paycheck from it. As the community has grown internationally, sustaining that commitment has become increasingly difficult.

Readers who want to help sustain Academy scholarships and resources can visit buymeacoffee/victoriacuore. Their support helps carry forward the purpose that led Cuore to build A Contagious Smile: helping people facing the aftermath of trauma find education, understanding, and connection.

Cuore has received more than 14 awards, including two Lifetime Humanitarian Awards, and was named #2 Top Women Leader in Empowerment 2026.

STRONGER THAN A MOUNTAIN

Victoria and her husband, Michael, also share their message of resilience through Stronger Than A Mountain, their apparel and coffee brand. Its name reflects the strength people carry through experiences others may never see, a message connected to their commitment to survivors, caregivers, veterans, and people living with disability.

Readers can explore the apparel and coffee collection at strongerthanamountain. Its name reflects the strength people carry through experiences others may never see, a message connected to her advocacy for survivors, caregivers, and people living with disability.

Readers can explore the apparel and coffee collection at strongerthanamountain.

HELP BRING SURVIVOR VOICES TO A WIDER AUDIENCE

Cuore hosts A Contagious Smile Podcast, which Listen Notes ranks among the top 5% of podcasts globally on its platform. The show features conversations with survivors, advocates, and caregivers.

She has also been selected to compete in Top Host 2026. The grand prize includes a six-episode podcast produced by iHeartRadio, $25,000, and a guest appearance on an episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

Cuore hopes the opportunity will extend the work she has dedicated her life to: giving survivors, caregivers, and families a place to speak honestly and feel heard. Her vision is a podcast where people can share the realities of surviving abuse, living with disability, and caring for loved ones-and where listeners can find understanding, practical resources, and hope.

Public voting opens October 5, 2026, at 1 p.m. Eastern / 10 a.m. Pacific. Eligible supporters can cast one free vote every 24 hours after completing the competition's verification process.

Vote for Victoria Cuore beginning October 5:

ABOUT A CONTAGIOUS SMILE

A Contagious Smile, LLC, founded in 2006 by survivor advocate Victoria Cuore, provides peer connection, education, podcasts, and resources for survivors, caregivers, special-needs families, veterans, and people navigating trauma, grief, disability, or chronic illness. Its work is grounded in lived experience, compassion, and respect for each person's voice and choices.

Find resources and explore peer-to-peer support:

Explore Stronger Than A Mountain apparel and coffee:

Support Academy scholarships and resources:

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Cuore

Founder, A Contagious Smile

Email: ...