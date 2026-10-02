Dewatermark AI Announces New Video Watermark Remover Model, Available On Web, Ios, Android And Through A REST API

MENAFN - GetNews)"Video Watermark Remover web UI"The tool works in the browser and on iOS and Android, removing static logos, text overlays and timestamps without cropping or blurring. Users can preview five seconds free, and developers can reach the same model through an API.

Hanoi, Vietnam - October 2nd, 2026 - Dewatermark, the AI watermark removal platform developed by X Team, today announced its AI Video Watermark Remover model which excels at removing static logos, text overlays and timestamps from videos. In testing, a one-minute clip was cleaned of the logo watermark in about 80 seconds.

The usual ways to remove a logo or date stamp from a video are cropping and blurring. Cropping cuts into the frame, and blurring leaves a smudge viewers notice. Dewatermark instead detects the overlay frame by frame, erases it, and rebuilds the background from surrounding color, texture and motion, keeping the original resolution and audio track. The process is empowered by AI for automation and precision.

In internal testing, a 9-second clip took about 47 seconds to process, and a 1-minute-4-second clip took about 80 seconds. Static logos and text were removed cleanly. At 1 credit per second, that clip costs 64 credits tool works best on watermarks that stay in one place. For watermarks that move across the frame, results were less consistent in testing: some frames were fully cleared, while others kept a partial trace. The model can also mistake burned-in subtitles for a watermark and distort them. For these videos, users can check the free five-second preview before spending credits, and developers can pass an optional mask image that limits processing to the watermark area.

"Most of the watermarks people bring to us sit still in a corner, so we built for that case first and made it fast," said the team representative. "Moving watermarks are harder. We'd rather say that up front, and the free preview lets people check their own video before they pay."

The video watermark remover tool is available through its webpage at: Dewatermark/video-watermark-remover and in the Dewatermark apps for iOS and Android. Processing costs 1 credit per second after a free five-second preview.

Video Watermark Remover Integrations

Developers can run this model through the Dewatermark API, using the same subscription they have for the web version. It follows an upload, submit and poll workflow and accepts MP4 files up to nine minutes long; learn how to integrate Dewatermark to your workflow or CMS in our official API documentation.

Please Note: Dewatermark's terms require users to process only videos they own, created themselves, or are authorized to edit.

Pricing starts at 0.5 credits per second, which equals approximately 1 credit for a 2-second video. Any failed or timeout tasks will result in a credit refund.

The API documentation also cautions users to limit uploads to 24fps and a maximum duration of 9 minutes using MP4 file format. Other file formats, frame rates, or longer videos might not be compatible and could cause errors.

About Dewatermark

Dewatermark (Dewatermark) is an AI platform developed by X Team that removes watermarks, text and logos from images, videos and PDF files, then reconstructs the background. Launched in 2022, it processes millions of media files each month and offers web tools, iOS and Android apps, batch image processing and a REST API. Dewatermark is used in more than 50 countries. Learn more at dewatermark.

Media contact

Dewatermark, X Team

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