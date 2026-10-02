Murad Counseling PLLC Expands Specialty Practice With Clinical Supervision, Consultation, And Clinician Training

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Building a practice grounded in specialized, evidence-based treatment has always been the priority. Expanding into supervision, consultation, and clinician education allows Murad Counseling to continue serving clients directly while also helping clinicians develop stronger skills in specialized care.” Felix Murad, LPC-S, LMHC, CMHC, NCC"Murad Counseling PLLC announces the next stage of its growth, expanding beyond individual psychotherapy to include clinical supervision, clinician consultation, and developing professional training resources. The expansion builds on the practice's focus on evidence-based specialty care while supporting clinicians seeking to strengthen their skills in treating OCD, anxiety disorders, trauma-related concerns, and body-focused repetitive behaviors.

South Texas, USA - October 2, 2026 - Murad Counseling PLLC, an independent, clinician-owned specialty practice, announced an expansion of its professional services to include clinical supervision and clinician consultation, alongside the development of educational resources and professional training for mental health clinicians.

Founded by Felix Murad, LPC-S, LMHC, CMHC, NCC, Murad Counseling provides specialized, evidence-based psychotherapy for adults experiencing obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety disorders, panic, trauma-related concerns, and body-focused repetitive behaviors (BFRBs).

The expansion represents a natural extension of the practice's clinical work. In addition to providing psychotherapy, Murad Counseling now offers clinical supervision for Texas LPC Associates working toward independent licensure and consultation for practicing clinicians seeking to strengthen their work in specialty areas.

Clinical consultation is intended to complement, rather than replace, formal education and specialized training. Consultation provides clinicians with opportunities to discuss clinical cases, strengthen case conceptualization, examine treatment decisions, and refine the application of evidence-based approaches within their existing scope of competence.

Murad Counseling is also developing educational resources and clinician training opportunities focused on practical application of evidence-based psychotherapy. Areas of emphasis include Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), behavioral approaches for body-focused repetitive behaviors, and the appropriate integration of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).

The expansion grew from an observation repeatedly encountered in specialty practice: individuals seeking treatment for conditions such as OCD and BFRBs may have difficulty locating clinicians with focused training in relevant evidence-based approaches. By incorporating supervision, consultation, and clinician education into the practice, Murad Counseling aims to contribute to the development of clinicians who are better prepared to recognize and treat these presentations.

Direct psychotherapy remains a central part of Murad Counseling's work. The practice provides telehealth services to adults across the jurisdictions in which Murad is authorized to practice, allowing clients to access specialty care without being limited to clinicians located within their immediate communities.

Treatment is individualized according to clinical presentation, treatment goals, available evidence, and professional judgment. ERP is a primary treatment approach for OCD, while behavioral approaches such as Habit Reversal Training (HRT) and the Comprehensive Behavioral Model (ComB) may be incorporated in treatment for BFRBs when appropriate. ACT, CBT, and EMDR are also utilized when clinically indicated.

As an independent, clinician-owned practice, Murad Counseling maintains direct oversight of clinical services, professional supervision, consultation, and the educational resources it develops. The expansion allows the practice to broaden its professional reach while maintaining its emphasis on individualized care, evidence-based practice, ethical decision-making, and clinical competence.

Murad Counseling's professional services are intended for clinicians at different stages of development. Texas LPC Associates can receive clinical supervision while working toward independent licensure, while independently licensed clinicians can access consultation related to specialty clinical work. Additional clinician education and training resources will be introduced as they are developed.

Adults seeking specialized psychotherapy and clinicians interested in supervision, consultation, or future training opportunities can learn more through the Murad Counseling website.

ABOUT MURAD COUNSELING PLLC

Murad Counseling PLLC is an independent, clinician-owned specialty practice founded by Felix Murad, LPC-S (TX), LMHC (WA), CMHC (NH), NCC. The practice provides evidence-based telehealth psychotherapy for adults experiencing OCD, anxiety disorders, panic, trauma-related concerns, and body-focused repetitive behaviors. Murad Counseling also provides clinical supervision for Texas LPC Associates, clinician consultation, and developing educational resources for mental health professionals.