Elliott Lipinsky Launches Random TV Time With Seventeen Retro Video Channels

MENAFN - GetNews)"Random TV Time app icon showing a retro television set."Created by Alabama attorney and developer Elliott Owen Lipinsky, Random TV Time is a free Android and browser app with seventeen themed channels of recorded Internet Archive video.

United States - October 02, 2026 - Random TV Time, a free Android and browser app created by Elliott Lipinsky, is available on Google Play and the web. The app presents publicly available recorded video hosted by the Internet Archive through a television-style interface with seventeen themed channels.

A brief period of static introduces a program that is already playing. The selection may include a classic feature film, cartoon short, silent picture, newsreel, vintage commercial break or home movie. Viewers can begin watching without first completing a search or selection screen.

The channels are Default, Cartoons, Silent Pictures, Classic Films, Film Noir and Cable TV; five decade channels covering the 1950s through the 1990s; and Commercials, News and Newsreels, Old Sports, Game Shows, Public Access and Home Movies, and Late Night. Each decade channel appears within a television set designed in the style of its period. Settings control the visual treatment, screen fit, static and sound.

On a phone or tablet, swiping up moves to the next program, swiping down returns to the previous program and swiping right saves an item. A tap turns on sound. Tapping the title opens the original item page on archive, where additional information about the recording is available.

Long programs may begin partway through, similar to joining a program already in progress. A lineup records what has played, and saved items can be revisited. The app also includes a sleep timer and picture-in-picture playback.

Random TV Time does not require an account and does not include advertising or analytics. Settings, saved items and the viewing record remain on the device. Video files and item information are requested from the Internet Archive, and each item retains a link to its source page. Random TV Time provides access to recorded material rather than live television, IPTV subscriptions or live streams.

The app is intended for adults because material uploaded to the Internet Archive varies. A filter that checks titles and tags is enabled by default, and report and permanent-hide controls are available for each item. The filter cannot identify everything within a recording or guarantee suitable material. Public availability through the Archive does not establish that every upload is in the public domain.

The Android edition is available on Google Play at The browser edition is available at and can be used on phones, tablets and computers without installing the Android app.

Random TV Time was conceived and built by Elliott Owen Lipinsky, identified in the app as Elliott Lipinsky. Based in Selma, Alabama, he is an Alabama attorney and independent app developer who designed the app's seventeen-channel structure, privacy-conscious settings, safety controls and television-inspired interface. Information about his separate legal practice, The Law Offices of Elliott Owen Lipinsky, is available at

About Random TV Time

Random TV Time is a free, independent Android and browser app released in 2026. Created by Elliott Lipinsky, it organizes recorded video hosted by the Internet Archive into seventeen themed channels within a television-style player. Its purpose is to make archival browsing feel like channel-surfing a television set while preserving direct links to each source item. Random TV Time is independent of and not affiliated with the Internet Archive.