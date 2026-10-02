GIEC Global Expands Canada Immigration Services With Partner Sponsorship And Criminal Rehabilitation Support

MENAFN - GetNews)""Canada has become one of the most active migration destinations for our clients, and the two areas where families and individuals most often need dedicated legal support are partner sponsorship and rehabilitation from prior criminal inadmissibility. Building out these services under one firm gives our clients a single trusted point of contact for the full picture." - Spokesperson, GIEC Global"GIEC Global has expanded its Canada immigration services with dedicated support for partner sponsorship applications and criminal rehabilitation matters, giving Australian-based clients and Canadian applicants direct access to registered Canadian and Australian practitioners under one firm. The expansion complements the firm's existing Canada Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Program, and Criminal Inadmissibility and TRP services.

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia - October 2, 2026 - GIEC Global today announced the expansion of its Canada immigration services with dedicated support for partner sponsorship applications and criminal rehabilitation matters. The expansion builds on the firm's existing Canada Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Program, Criminal Inadmissibility, and Temporary Resident Permit services, and gives Australian-based clients and Canadian applicants direct access to registered Canadian and Australian practitioners under one firm.

Canada continues to attract a rising volume of migration applicants, driven by expanded permanent residency pathways, growing skilled labour demand, and the country's family reunification framework. Within that broader landscape, partner sponsorship and criminal rehabilitation have emerged as two of the areas where dedicated legal support has the greatest impact on outcomes.

Partner sponsorship in Canada allows Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor eligible spouses, common-law partners, or conjugal partners for permanent residence. The process requires a comprehensive evidentiary case demonstrating the genuine nature of the relationship, the sponsor's financial and legal capacity to fulfil sponsorship obligations, and full compliance with Canada's family sponsorship framework. GIEC Global's expanded partner sponsorship service supports clients through eligibility assessment, evidence preparation, application drafting and lodgement, and response to any additional information requests from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Criminal rehabilitation is a separate but equally significant area of Canadian immigration law. Applicants who have a prior criminal history, including offences committed outside Canada, may be considered inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Rehabilitation and Temporary Resident Permits offer legal pathways to overcome inadmissibility, and both require detailed applications supported by documentary evidence, character material, and a considered legal strategy. GIEC Global's dedicated criminal rehabilitation service builds the case that gives applicants the strongest chance of a positive outcome, including preparation of the rehabilitation application, TRP requests where appropriate, and coordination with any parallel Australian migration matters.

The expansion complements the firm's existing Canada services, which already include Express Entry, the Canada Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), the Canada PR Points Calculator, and Criminal Inadmissibility and TRP support. Together, these services give clients a comprehensive Canada practice under one firm, accessible from GIEC Global's offices across Australia and supported by registered Canadian immigration consultants including Yun Zhan (RCIC ID R711892).

The dual-jurisdiction structure of the firm is a distinguishing feature of the expansion. Many applicants pursuing Canadian pathways also have parallel migration considerations in Australia, or Australian legal, family, or business matters that intersect with their Canadian application. GIEC Global's ability to coordinate across both regulatory frameworks, under one firm and one client relationship, removes the friction of working with multiple providers across jurisdictions.

The expanded partner sponsorship and criminal rehabilitation services are available now to new and existing GIEC Global clients. Individuals and families interested in exploring their Canadian immigration pathway with a registered practitioner are encouraged to visit the firm's website to book a free assessment.

About GIEC Global

GIEC Global is a MARA-registered Australian migration law firm with more than 20 years of experience, a 98 percent visa success rate, and more than 1,500 approved visas. The firm operates a dual Australia–Canada practice, with registered Canadian immigration consultants and Australian migration lawyers under one firm. GIEC Global's head office is in Melbourne with additional offices across Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, and Hobart. The firm serves clients across Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK, and Europe. More information is available at com.

CONTACT: