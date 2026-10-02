Royal Legacy Youth Summit To Bring Leadership, Mentorship And Opportunity To Chicago-Area Youth

MENAFN - GetNews) October 10 event at Third Baptist Church of Chicago expects approximately 200 young people and 50 parents.

Chicago, IL, USA - October 2, 2026 - The Royal Legacy Youth Summit will bring together approximately 200 Chicago-area youth, ages 7-17, and 50 parents for a day focused on leadership, wellness, mentorship, and family engagement. The event will take place Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Third Baptist Church of Chicago.

Through age-appropriate activities and interactive experiences, participants will explore personal development, communication, entrepreneurship, technology, teamwork, creativity, and positive decision-making. Parents will also be invited to participate, reflecting the Summit's commitment to supporting young people and the families who encourage them.

"This is why we call it the Royal Legacy Youth Summit," said H.E. Baron Dr. James Dentley III. "Legacy is not simply what we leave behind. Legacy is what we build into the lives of others. When we invest in a child today, we have the opportunity to influence a family, strengthen a community, and ultimately impact a generation."

The Summit aims to connect young people with community leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and mentors while helping them see opportunities beyond their current circumstances. Organizers hope participants leave with practical knowledge, new relationships and greater confidence in their ability to shape their futures.

Event Details

. Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

. Location: Third Baptist Church of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

. Expected Participants: Approximately 200 youth, ages 7-17, and 50 parents

Sponsors and Partners

. Title Titanium Sponsor: Life Wave Inc. and David Schmidt

. Platinum Sponsors: The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen; H.G. Duke Gerhart Walsh and H.G. Dr. Duchess Nancy Atmospera Walsh; Already, Always, Amazing, a 501(c)(3) organization associated with H.E. Baron Dr. James Dentley III

. Gold Sponsor: One Overflow (H.E. Baron Dr. John Sachtouras)

. Silver Sponsors: VIP Ignite (Sir Michael Fomkin and Deneen White); Larry Steinhouse

. Bronze Community Sponsors: Money & You (Dame Doria Cordova); Sir Tim Johnson; Insurance X Change (Thomas Crosley); Sir Craig Bruce; Praxis Inc. (Domingo Silva)

. Food and Supply Sponsor: Catering by David (David Mitchell)

. Media Sponsors: Percy Scott (360 Global); Sir Josh Beechraft (Media Entertainment)

About the Royal Legacy Youth Summit

The Royal Legacy Youth Summit is a community initiative dedicated to inspiring and empowering young people while strengthening families. Through education, mentorship, and interactive experiences, the Summit encourages youth to develop their skills, recognize their potential, and envision new possibilities for their future.

Media, Sponsorship and Community Partnership Inquiries

H.E. Baron Dr. James Dentley III

Royal Legacy Youth Summit

708-691-4017

Evan Dentley, President

The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen

773-513-9614