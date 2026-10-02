Life Wave Named Title Sponsor Of Royal Legacy Youth Summit In Chicago

MENAFN - GetNews) October 10 event will bring together approximately 200 youth and 50 parents for leadership, mentorship and family engagement.

Chicago, IL, USA - October 2, 2026 - Life Wave Inc. has been named the Title Titanium Sponsor of the Royal Legacy Youth Summit, a community event scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Third Baptist Church of Chicago.

The Summit expects to welcome approximately 200 Chicago-area youth, ages 7-17, and 50 parents for a day of interactive learning and connection. The program will introduce young people to leadership, personal development, health and wellness, communication, entrepreneurship, technology, teamwork and positive decision-making.

"The Royal Legacy Youth Summit is about more than creating a great day for our young people," said H.E. Baron Dr. James Dentley III. "It is an opportunity to help them see possibilities beyond their present circumstances. We are grateful to welcome Life Wave as a sponsor in this investment in young people and their families."

The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen and Already, Always, Amazing, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, are among the Summit's Platinum Sponsors. Their support will help bring youth, parents, mentors and community leaders together for an experience designed to encourage confidence and create lasting connections.

"We call it the Royal Legacy Youth Summit because legacy is what we build into the lives of others," Dentley said. "When we invest in a child today, we have the opportunity to influence a family, strengthen a community and impact a generation."

Event Details

. Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

. Location: Third Baptist Church of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

. Expected Participants: Approximately 200 youth, ages 7-17, and 50 parents

About the Royal Legacy Youth Summit

The Royal Legacy Youth Summit is a community initiative dedicated to inspiring and empowering young people while strengthening families. Through education, mentorship and interactive experiences, the Summit encourages youth to discover their potential, develop practical skills and envision new possibilities for their future.

Community Partners

Life Wave - Title Sponsors

Already, Always, Amazing - 501(c)(3)

The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen

Media and Sponsorship Inquiries

H.E. Baron Dr. James Dentley III

Royal Legacy Youth Summit

708-691-4017