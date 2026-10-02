Veteran Book Publicist Scott Lorenz Explains Why Amazon Remains Essential For Authors

MENAFN - GetNews) The key to selling more books may not be keeping a larger share of each sale, but making purchasing as easy as possible.

Plymouth, Michigan, USA - October 2, 2026 - Many authors dream of selling books exclusively through their own websites and keeping 100% of the profits. But according to veteran book publicist Scott Lorenz, that strategy often comes at a significant cost: fewer book sales.

In a new article titled " Authors: If You Want to Sell Books, You Need to Be on Amazon ," Lorenz argues that for most consumer authors, Amazon is not just another sales channel. It is the marketplace where readers expect to find and purchase books.

"Many authors focus on the percentage they keep from each sale," said Lorenz, President of Westwind Communications. "The real question isn't how much profit you make per book. The real question is how many books you sell. One hundred percent of nothing is still nothing."

According to Lorenz, readers who hear about a book through television appearances, podcast interviews, social media posts, or newspaper coverage typically go directly to Amazon to learn more and make a purchase.

The article highlights several reasons why Amazon remains a critical platform for authors, including:

. Reader buying habits and convenience

. Increased credibility through reviews and customer trust

. Better conversion from media appearances and publicity campaigns

. Enhanced book discoverability through recommendation algorithms

. Instant purchases through Kindle

. Access to Amazon Advertising tools

. Social proof generated through customer reviews

Lorenz emphasizes that Amazon and an author's website should work together rather than compete with one another.

"Your website should be your marketing headquarters," Lorenz said. "It's where you build relationships, collect email addresses, showcase media coverage, and engage with readers. But when it's time for readers to buy, the easier you make that process, the better your sales results will be."

The article also notes that direct sales still play an important role for many authors, particularly when selling signed copies, special editions, corporate bulk orders, speaking-event books, and niche publications. However, Lorenz advises authors to view direct sales as a complement to Amazon rather than a replacement.

With more than three decades of experience promoting bestselling and self-published authors, Lorenz has helped secure thousands of television, radio, podcast, newspaper, and magazine appearances for clients across a wide range of genres.

"Amazon provides visibility, discoverability, convenience, and trust," he said. "Those factors help sell books. Most authors simply can't afford to ignore that reality."

"The bottom line," says Lorenz, "If you want to sell books you must be on Amazon."

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Book Marketing, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book. He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, CNN, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Book Marketing at or contact Lorenz at... or 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist. Want help titling a book? Check out Scott Lorenz's new award-winning, bestselling book: Book Title Generator - A Proven System in Naming Your Book ( ). His newest book for Christian authors is called Book Title Bible: How to Name Your Christian Book with Faith and Inspiration.