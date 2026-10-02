Chaz Edward Local Marketing Releases Case Study Showing Personal Injury Law Firm Earns $7.7M In Annualized Search Traffic Value

York, PA - October 2, 2026 - Chaz Edward Local Marketing, a local SEO agency focused on service-area businesses and professional practices, published a Personal Injury Law Firm SEO Case Stud documenting the search performance growth of a personal injury law firm client over a 27-month campaign period. The results measure local SEO performance in traffic value rather than keyword counts, showing how the firm's search footprint now commands a monthly equivalent ad spend value of approximately $640,000, up from $67,000 at campaign start in June 2024.

Local SEO Delivers Measurable Traffic Value Growth for Personal Injury Law Firm

The case study tracks the firm's search performance from June 2024 through September 2026. At the start of the engagement, the firm's monthly equivalent traffic value sat at approximately $67,000. By September 2026, that figure had grown to approximately $640,000 per month, a net gain of $573,000 in monthly traffic value.

Expressed on an annualized basis, the firm's current search presence carries a traffic value of roughly $7.7 million per year. The gain itself, the $573,000 monthly increase above the June 2024 baseline, annualizes to approximately $6.9 million per year. These figures represent what the firm would need to spend on paid search advertising each month to generate equivalent traffic through Google Ads, using current cost-per-click rates for each keyword the site ranks for.

Traffic value is a measure that law firms can apply directly to business decisions. A practice spending $67,000 per month on paid search to compete for the same terms would need to increase that budget nearly tenfold to match the organic footprint now held by this client.

Keyword Rankings Scale to 1,032 Page One Positions With 402 More in Striking Distance

Keyword volume tells part of the story. Position distribution tells the rest. The firm now holds page one rankings for 1,032 keywords, with an additional 402 keywords sitting in positions 11 through 20. Keywords ranked between positions 11 and 20 have already cleared the domain authority and content relevance thresholds that page one requires; they are compounding toward page one with continued citation building, content updates, and on-page refinements.

The distinction between the two groups matters in legal SEO because personal injury keywords at the top of page one, particularly positions one through three, carry conversion rates that positions six through ten do not. A firm holding 1,032 page one rankings collects significantly more qualified traffic than a firm holding the same number of rankings across positions four through ten.

The agency's campaign structure targeted high-value, high-competition terms from the start rather than building volume through low-difficulty, low-intent keywords first. The result is a ranking profile weighted toward the searches prospective clients file before they call an attorney.

71% of Traffic Value Sits in Commercial and Transactional Search Intent, the Searches That Produce Signed Cases

Not all search traffic produces cases. Someone searching "what is a contingency fee" and someone searching "truck accident lawyer near me" represent different points in the decision process. The case study segments the firm's traffic value by search intent and finds that 71% of the total monthly traffic value comes from commercial and transactional intent keywords.

Commercial intent searches include queries where a prospective client is comparing attorneys or firms. Transactional intent searches include queries where the prospective client is ready to contact or retain an attorney. Together, these two categories account for the searches that convert at meaningful rates. Informational traffic builds brand visibility and supports topical authority, but commercial and transactional traffic produces signed retainers.

The 71% figure in this case study indicates that the campaign was built around case-generating keywords, not article traffic. The SEO investment is concentrated where it produces revenue for the practice.

High-CPC Keywords Including "Truck Accident Lawyer" at $688 Confirm the Commercial Depth of the Ranking Profile

Cost-per-click rates in personal injury law are among the highest of any industry on Google Ads. Competing firms and legal marketing companies bid aggressively for these terms because the case values justify the acquisition cost. The keywords in the firm's ranking profile reflect that competitive environment.

Specific proof points from the case study include "truck accident lawyer" at a CPC of $688 and "18 wheeler accident lawyer" at a CPC of $409. Both terms rank in the firm's top three positions. A single page one ranking for "truck accident lawyer" at that CPC rate, held for a full month across normal search volume, produces traffic value that would cost thousands of dollars per day to replicate through paid advertising.

These keywords do not appear at the periphery of the firm's ranking profile. They are principal targets that the campaign prioritized, built authority around, and now holds at the top of page one. The CPC figures are not projections; they reflect what competing advertisers currently pay per click in the firm's market.

Conservative 27-Month Estimate Places Total Traffic Value Generated Between $6 Million and $9 Million

The case study applies a conservative cumulative estimate across the 27 months since the campaign began. Using the monthly traffic value figures from each period and accounting for the ramp time during the first several months of the engagement, the total traffic value generated since onboarding falls between $6 million and $9 million.

This range uses conservative assumptions. It does not count partial months at full value, does not project forward, and does not assign conversion or case value to the traffic. It represents only what the equivalent paid search spend would have cost to generate the same organic clicks across the same period.

For a law firm evaluating the return on a local SEO engagement, the range provides a concrete reference point. The firm did not spend $6 million to $9 million on advertising to generate this traffic. The delta between actual SEO spend and traffic value generated describes the financial return of the campaign.

The Strategy Behind the Results: Local Signals, On-Page Architecture, and Search Intent Targeting

The case study attributes the traffic value growth to three interconnected components of the agency's legal SEO services. First, on-page content architecture built around the firm's primary practice areas and geographic markets, with each page targeting a clearly defined cluster of commercial and transactional keywords. Second, local citation and signal building that pushed the firm's Google Business Profile and website domain authority into the competitive range needed to hold page one positions for high-CPC terms. Third, consistent monthly execution across content production, link acquisition, and technical site health, compounding each month's gains into the next.

Chaz Edward Local Marketing's approach separates keyword targeting by search intent at the strategy stage rather than after content is published. Commercial and transactional keywords drive the architecture. Informational content supports topical depth but does not carry the budget weight of the campaign. This separation is reflected in the 71% commercial and transactional share of total traffic value.

The firm's 402 keywords currently in positions 11 through 20 represent the next phase of the campaign. Each of these terms already holds a ranking. The work required to move them to page one is incremental compared to earning a first ranking from no position.

Chaz Edward Local Marketing Comments on the Case Study Results

"This case study documents what happens when a law firm commits to SEO built around the searches that actually produce cases," said a spokesperson for Chaz Edward Local Marketing. "The traffic value metric cuts through the noise. You can rank for a thousand informational keywords and see very little case growth. When 71% of your traffic value sits in commercial and transactional searches, and you hold top-three positions for terms at $600 and $400 per click, the SEO investment is doing real work for the practice. The $573,000 monthly gain is not a projection. It reflects what competing firms spend on paid search to compete for the same terms, calculated at today's CPC rates."

About Chaz Edward Local Marketing

Chaz Edward Local Marketing is a local SEO agency working with service-area businesses and professional practices including law firms, medical practices, and home service contractors. The agency's work centers on local search rankings, Google Business Profile visibility, and content architecture designed to serve commercial and transactional search intent. Campaign methodology, client results, and local SEO case studie are published at chazedward.

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