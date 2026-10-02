Mild Weather Forecast For Most Areas On Friday, Scattered Showers Possible

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra)-- Mild weather is forecast across most parts of the Kingdom on Friday, while relatively hot conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with a chance of light and scattered showers around noon in northern Jordan and parts of the southeastern areas. Winds will be westerly moderate, occasionally picking up.

On Saturday, mild weather will persist in most areas, with relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, while light and scattered showers are possible in parts of the eastern and southeastern regions, occasionally accompanied by thunder. Winds will be northwesterly moderate, occasionally picking up.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, bringing moderate weather to most areas and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with easterly moderate winds shifting in the afternoon to southwesterly.

On Monday, temperatures will drop slightly, with mild weather forecast in most areas and moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, while northwesterly moderate winds will occasionally pick up in southern Jordan.

Today, maximum and minimum temperatures in East Amman are expected to range between 26 C and 17 C, West Amman 24 C and 15 C, the northern highlands 23 C and 14 C, and the Sharah Mountains 24 C and 12 C.

In the Badia areas, temperatures are expected to range between 28 C and 18 C, the plains 26 C and 17 C, the northern Jordan Valley 33 C and 20 C, the southern Jordan Valley 36 C and 25 C, the Dead Sea 34 C and 24 C, and Aqaba 34 C and 23 C.

//Petra// MF