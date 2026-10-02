Deaths, High Fever And Breathing Problems Reported In Lower Dir Villages

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Directorate General Health Services has decided to send a 10-member rapid response team to the affected villages in the mountainous areas of Adenzai tehsil in Lower Dir following reports of child deaths, high fever and breathing difficulties.

The team, formed on the request of the Lower Dir Health Department, will conduct a detailed field investigation in the affected areas. It will verify the reported symptoms and assess possible epidemic, environmental and vector-related factors.

According to the official letter, the team will include Public Health Surveillance Officer Dr Arman Hakeem, Surveillance Officer Dr Gul Sartaj, Assistant Director Public Health Sabz Ali, Dr Nauman Gohar, entomologists Salahuddin and Jamal Khan, Saad Awan, Ms Nida, Dr Nauman and two nominated members.

The team has been directed to visit the affected villages, complete the investigation and submit its report to the Director General Health Services within three days.

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Speaking to journalists, Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Basharat Ahmad said the situation was being closely monitored and there was no need to panic. He described the reports circulating about the situation as“media hype” and said that although some deaths had occurred in the affected villages, no specific disease had so far been established as the cause.

According to a circular issued by the Lower Dir district administration, a total of seven deaths were reported over the past 15 days. Three of the deceased were premature babies, two deaths were attributed to long-term illnesses, while two people died after suffering from high fever.

The administration said health and livestock teams had been monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures in the affected villages since September 4. The district administration, Health Department and provincial government are closely monitoring the situation, while further details about the causes of the deaths will emerge after the investigation is completed.