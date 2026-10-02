Russian Attack In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District Leaves 25-Story Residential Building Damaged
"A 25-story residential building was damaged in the Darnytskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. Information about casualties is being clarified," the statement said.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.Read also: Russian forces attack DTEK coal company administrative building in Pavlohrad, three injured
As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked the South Bridge again.
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