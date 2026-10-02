Russian Attack In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District Leaves 25-Story Residential Building Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) stated this on Telegram.

"A 25-story residential building was damaged in the Darnytskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. Information about casualties is being clarified," the statement said.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Russian forces attack DTEK coal company administrative building in Pavlohrad, three injured

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked the South Bridge again.

Illustrative photo

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