Russian Army Loses 1,520 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Russia has also lost approximately 12,388 (+0) tanks, 25,471 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 50,592 (+37) artillery systems, 2,175 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,683 (+0) air-defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,810 (+7) ground robotic systems, 542,853 (+1,470) operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,126 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 156,309 (+422) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,780 (+6) items of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Air defense, economy and sanctions against Russia: Zelensky meets with EU ambassadors
As Ukrinform reported, in September, Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 46,230 Russian personnel.
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