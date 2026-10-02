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Civilian Enterprise Damaged, Fire Breaks Out In Rivne Region Following Russian Attack

Civilian Enterprise Damaged, Fire Breaks Out In Rivne Region Following Russian Attack


2026-10-02 02:07:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Rivne Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Koval reported this on Telegram.

"A civilian enterprise was damaged during the enemy's overnight attack. According to preliminary information, no people were injured," the statement said.

Residents of nearby buildings were evacuated because of the fire in the premises.

Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times since morning, four injured

Relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 30, civilian infrastructure was damaged in the northern Rivne region as a result of another Russian air attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, illustrative

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