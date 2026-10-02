Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 8Th Congress Of New Azerbaijan Party

President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 8Th Congress Of New Azerbaijan Party


2026-10-02 02:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev is delivering a speech at the event.

MENAFN02102026000195011045ID1111749668



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search